5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Tuesday, November 4

The five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 4, 2025, benefit the most from Mars entering Sagittarius on Tuesday. Mars has seen its last day in Libra, and now it will enter Sagittarius, the sign that rules philosophy, religion and travel.

Mars brings passionate energy to your life. You see how your thinking affects the type of actions you decide to take. You realize that motivation isn't solely about how you feel. Drive is determined by what you do because grit builds stamina. Because Sagittarius energy is both fire and mutable, it helps your motivation to be flexible. When change is needed, you can adapt to your situation and circumstances and motivation increases.

Five astrological signs will laser in on their future on Tuesday and realize that if it is to be, it will only happen if you make it so. You don't have to let the environment dictate their success. You don't need to allow the world to stop you from reaching your goals or making your dreams come true. You are the go-getters, and today's horoscope proves that if there's a good time, that timing, for you, is now.

1. Cancer

Cancer, your zodiac sign will have a perfect horoscope on November 4, after Mars enters Sagittarius, because you will feel ready to make healthy changes that improve your life. You aren't the type of person who needs a long list of reasons why you ought to do what's best for you. One is enough, and on Tuesday, that single reason is Mars entering a fire sign.

Mars in Sagittarius helps you to feel like you can do all that you set out to do. You aren't beholden to circumstances or excuses. You are the excuse, and that is enough for you to make today the day that you do great things for your mind, body and spirit. You won't procrastinate and wait until tomorrow; the improvements start now.

2. Taurus

Taurus, your zodiac sign will have a great horoscope on November 4 after Mars enters Sagittarius because you will feel motivated to do things for others and ask for what you need. It's not easy for you to admit when you need help. You like to be the giver. Generosity gives you a strong sense of control over others and even over your environment. However, you can also be generous with yourself.

Opening your heart and showing the vulnerable aspects of your being is incredibly powerful when done with someone who genuinely cares for you. You will find that a sense of reciprocity does something to you. It motivates and inspires you to do more than you ever have before. You realize you can reach for the stars because you're grounded by the people in your life who hold it down for you when the going gets tough.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will have a very good horoscope on November 4 after Mars enters your sign because you will desire personal growth that is rooted in action, not just mental gymnastics. You have been conjuring an entire world in your imagination, and yet you have only taken action on a fragment of what you're capable of accomplishing.

Today, Mars in your sign hits the reject button and throws you into reality. You're jolted into a vortex of knowledge where you see that you are the root cause of why what you want hasn't manifested. But you like that level of honesty and truth. You value truthfulness to your core. That's why today is so huge for you. Real talk pushes you to do what you want, and you go for it.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you have an excellent horoscope on November 4 after Mars enters Sagittarius because you will realize that you have the power to improve your career in a mighty way. You've always known you had the power to do so, but you like to lie low. You live and exist within the quiet spaces of your life, and you want it that way. It ruffles no feathers and keeps everyone feeling at ease.

Yet, today, you face a brutal truth: for you to help more people, you must elevate yourself. Improving yourself isn't about being selfish now; it's about selflessness, an act of love that you can get behind and work hard for.

5. Gemini

Gemini, you have a very good horoscope on November 4 because the Mars in Sagittarius energy brings improvements to your relationships. You are a live-and-let-live kind of person. You don't try to make people do what you want them to do. You certainly don't aim to control others.

But with Mars in your sister sign, you realize that something has to give, and that lifestyle changes seemingly start and end with you. That's when your motivation kicks in and begins to create a profound shift, promoting care for others and a sense of responsibility in partnership. Taking these steps makes a world of difference in your relationships.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.