4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, November 4

Four zodiac signs will attract powerful abundance and luck on November 4, 2025. Everyone needs a little push in the right direction, and when it comes to going after your goals, Mars can be a helpful planet to tap into.

Starting on Tuesday, Mars will be opposite Uranus, and sparks will fly. There's a desire to create good fortune, and there's no room for excuses for sure astrological signs who have felt down on their luck.

Mars can be a little bit harsh at first, and Uranus a tad bit scary. Together, their energy becomes productive. The tension pulls situations and realizations in the right way. There's no room left for playing small or doing things without a little bit of chaos.

Since the disruption of the status quo can lead to the creation of beautiful new beginnings in nature, the same will happen for the four astrological signs attracting abundance and luck on Tuesday.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, your zodiac sign will attract powerful abundance and luck on November 4, through your friendships. Your social network, specifically the friends or people you talk to the most at work, may be a source of surprisingly good luck.

You are a problem solver, and when people have issues, you like thinking about what could make it better. Your advice is solid; some follow it, and others don't. But you try your hardest to share what you see with the hope that innovation is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, you get recognized for this trait in you. It becomes apparent to the right people at the precise time needed that your thinking is more than a hobby or pastime; it's a powerful tool that makes you a valuable team player. You may become the topic of conversation about future positioning that could lead to a job promotion or other opportunities.

Your small acts of goodwill will be the lucky moments that have built you into a place of powerful abundance.

2. Pisces

Pisces, your zodiac sign will attract powerful abundance and luck on November 4, through your work. You may already realize how some people love you, but they are also a little bit jealous of you at times. They admire your work ethic, and they like the type of things you do. Yet, they wish it could be them instead. They want what you have.

You often try to build people up so that their success can be similar, and yet, it doesn't always work out. You can make someone do what they ought to do. You can try, but it can fall flat.

But on Tuesday, those who often send you negative energy start to see a shift in their lives and gratitude starts to creep in. There's a realization of how nice it is that you were there to encourage and show support. The lucky part is when you are given respect instead of envy, and you are praised generously with thanks instead of gratitude withheld.

Today fills up your love cup, and you feel thankful for the luck and abundance you receive.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, your zodiac sign will attract powerful abundance and luck on November 4, despite some disappointments. You can always tell in your heart when a person you care about is going to bring you down. You try not to think negatively, but there are times when it happens, and you dust your heart off and try again.

Today, however, Mars will put an end to the pain and sorrow and begin to show you what can be done to improve relationships. You'll realize that there is a rare value the past provides. Luck gives you uplifting insight; you feel a sense of renewal in your heart that prompts you to try again.

You give one more chance to someone you gave up on. You're proved wrong; it's the best thing you could be. A relationship gets restored, and now you feel abundance because you have your friendship back.

4. Leo

Leo, your zodiac sign will attract powerful abundance and luck on November 4, through your family. Relationships are so meaningful to you. You know that people can be messy and conversations can come with power games. Yet, you have always felt a deep respect for those who know how to be honest and real with you, even when it makes you both feel uncomfortable.

Today, you can witness how emotional maturity and open communication lead to personal and professional prosperity. A conversation with a family member can lead to healing and deepen trust in your finances. A slight shift in your domestic environment can become a significant change in your world. With your home life falling into alignment, you're able to attract abundance and luck in ways you had not before.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.