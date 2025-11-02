4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 3, 2025

Four zodiac signs will attract significant abundance and luck on November 3, 2025. On Monday, the planet of money and beauty will be in a challenging conversation with Jupiter, the planet of growth.

Venus will challenge Jupiter to make life better, and there will be a result from that conversation in the lives of four astrological signs. Venus is in Scorpio, where secrets come out; Jupiter is in Cancer, where too much of a good thing in the wrong hands gets addressed.

Venus square Jupiter is more than a topic for discussion. It's a battle cry for change. It's a desire to take what's not working and make it right. It's a means to squeeze out the good from where it's being held back.

You may ask why some people in life seem to get lucky while others who work harder and for longer do not reach the same level of success. And the unfairness of various realities will come under attack, triggering a desire in these four astrological signs for change that isn't just felt, but actually acted upon.

1. Gemini

Gemini, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 3, because you realize money and profitability require you to work on your overall health and wellness goals. Health is wealth, and if you're tired at the start of the day, you have to ask yourself why that is. You know that food is a healer and lifestyle changes can be more powerful than medicine. Your health kick helps you put your priorities back in order.

You attract abundance in your life because you look for the good that can make you greater. You start to prioritize good sleep, walking, and you even stop talking negatively or listening to music that isn't good for your brain. Instead, you'll tune into inspirational music, podcasts, and other things that elevate your life. The results are immediate, sparking luck and abundance in the best way.

2. Virgo

Virgo, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 3, because you realize your friendships can make or break your life. You pick friends very carefully, but every once in a while, you do misjudge the excellence of someone. You start to realize who that person is. You can tell by the way that they talk about others or how they don't treat you fairly. This realization is a slight disappointment to you, but you forgive yourself and realize it's not about you, it's about them.

Today, you begin to distance yourself from the relationship just a little bit, but that's all you needed to do. Soon, they will be off to look for another person to give them the energy they lost with you. That's going to make you feel fortunate, because you replace what felt like a drain on your energy with finding an abundance of it once again.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 3, because you realize that to improve your personal life, you have to go out in the world and start experiencing life at a very high level. You know that experiences are teachers, and you have been so busy with life that you've settled for the couch at home. You are going to change that today. That means you have to push yourself to improve.

Little adventures are easier for you to try at first. You don't rush home right away; instead, you stop at a store or go to the gym. You take your lunch and instead of scrolling social media, you read a book or study a foreign language on an app. Minor wins become lucky gains; the next thing you know, you feel more fortunate, stronger and happier, and yes, abundant.

4. Leo

Leo, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 3, because you realize that to have the comfort you want in your home, you need to remove the things that are undermining your peace. A place or item that clutters your personal space when you walk in the door can be such an energy drain.

Today, though, you realize things for what they are. You decide to address the problem, and you do. You know that small things in your home can't stay there anymore. You begin to declutter. You clear away space. You move around furniture and change the look of a room. Addressing the hidden enemies of your personal space boosts your spirit. You feel ready to make luck happen, and without the clutter, abundance has room to move in.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.