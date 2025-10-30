4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Friday, October 31

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on October 31, 2025. The Moon will enter Pisces on Friday, where it discovers spiritual energy that translates into good fortune.

Luck is often associated with monetary gains — you find a dollar in a parking lot or you run into someone who helps you to discover a golden opportunity. But the people who walk into advantaged situations are magnetized. They call these charmed events their own, their internal compass guiding their footsteps and directing their path to where fate meets destiny, bringing luck.

That's the magical ticket that gets punched for four astrological signs beginning on Friday. The internal compass calibrates, enabling proper navigation in areas with the strongest magnetic fields. Once again, something good this way comes — an abundance flowing from the universe itself.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you'll attract major abundance and luck in your career on October 31. You always knew you were destined for greatness, but, admittedly, there have been times when you sacrificed your truth and authenticity for a paycheck. You have to be responsible. You've got bills to pay, and you haven't had the luxury of time to go facing daydreams. But the universe bends on your behalf.

You feel the internal shift, and your heart opens. The parts of your spirit that were closed off open, and you feel like you know what you need to do next. You might not be able to make a change now, but you sense what needs to happen like a movie playing in your mind. You are the star, and soon you will waltz right into your luck. Your pot of gold is waiting, and it will overflow with abundance.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you'll attract significant abundance and luck in your personal life on October 31. You will sense an internal change that allows you to connect with your higher power. You will feel like you have held yourself back, but that was in the past, and today you're ready to seize the moment and change for the sake of luck and abundance.

You are in a space where change no longer feels overwhelming. You aren't afraid of its inconvenience. With the Moon in your zodiac sign, you can plot the path and create a workable plan. You feel empowered to overcome emotional and spiritual blocks to personal growth. You will say no to what isn't right for you, and you will open your time, energy and resources to what does.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you'll attract massive abundance and luck in your partnerships on October 31. You often choose to live alone because you feel it's the quickest path to success. You don't mind working with others, but group projects usually end up as individual tasks you carry while others take credit. You dislike that, and so you've pulled the plug on that option.

But on Friday, something changes, and you decide to trust the universe and its guidance. You may look to others, not for completion, but to find new luck and to see abundance in the collective. You're open to it, willing and ready!

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you'll attract incredible abundance and luck on October 31, in your family and home. You love it when you can provide shelter for your family, friends, and people in your circle of trust and they love it when you open your world to them. Even if it's just online, the people who know you feel connected on a deep level. Through that connectivity, luck sparks and abundance ushers in. You have helpers in the world and in your home.

Their energy is uplifting and helpful. With the boost of confidence you gather from the love of those around you, your mind feels receptive. You are in a state of higher consciousness, and it shows in everything you do, every item you touch, and every room you walk into.

