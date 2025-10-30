3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On October 31, 2025

On October 31, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. We will all be swept up on a wave of optimism and insight as the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces shows us that dreams really can and do come true. It reminds us that imagination has power, and that it's OK to dream.

During this phase, inspiration meets good timing, and we see potential where there once was none. We see our dreams as something that can happen, and that kind of energy attracts promising new opportunities.

For three zodiac signs, this day marks the arrival of something new. This is when we say yes to change and difference. This is the day we greet the world with open arms, because we believe and we know that we're here for a purpose.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces wakes up a strong sense of possibility in you, Aries. You’re no longer content to wait around for luck to happen. On October 31, you’re ready to get your hands dirty. Action speaks louder than words on this day.

You may find yourself taking a risk in work or relationships and trusting that your instincts are there for a reason. It’s the right move, and because the universe rewards bravery, you'll see some stellar results taking place.

You’re entering a phase of expansion, and the positive results could surprise you. Something new is forming that will redefine your direction. Believe in your timing, Aries. Everything is happening for a reason.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

On October 31, you'll be quite in tune with that inner voice of yours, Leo. It's telling you that it's OK to be yourself, take a chance, and just trust that whatever you do will work out all right. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces, you'll feel one with your surroundings.

On this day, you'll create a sort of forcefield around yourself that acts like a magnet, attracting to you only the best. Good energy meets good energy. It's the Law of Attraction.

This is your moment to step forward into inspired confidence. What you attract now reflects your readiness to receive. The world is watching your light and responding to it as if it were a beacon of love.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Momentum is the name of the game on October 31. You, Libra, will feel inspired creatively and want to put some of those ideas into action. You are on the move during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces.

If you hesitated at one point, then you'll want to retrace those steps and get the momentum going again. This day has you feeling as though you need to make up for lost time, and in a way, you like the feeling. It has you taking positive steps.

Trust what unfolds now. The universe is matching your energy with opportunities that reflect your growth. Take the hint, say yes, and watch how quickly things begin to move in your favor.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.