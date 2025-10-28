These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Day On Wednesday, October 29

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on October 29, 2025. The Moon changes signs on Wednesday, shifting the energy in these astrological signs' favor.

The Moon is associated with your emotions. On Monday and Tuesday, the Moon was in detriment in Capricorn, making it much harder to express emotions; so instead, feelings get brushed aside. But on Wednesday, feelings can be evaluated, which is also the first step toward emotional awareness. Being aware makes you feel alive.

The Moon in Aquarius brings positive new energy to five astrological signs. If you're one of them, you find hope and realize you can navigate whatever situation you face today. You're not ignoring or in the dark about how you feel. You know what you need to do and how to do it more than before.

On Wednesday, you will go from feeling too busy to a sense of emotional control. Wednesday's horoscope becomes the start of maturity and growth because you are finally in the driver's seat, ready to analyze and get to the bottom of what's bugging you.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you will have the very best horoscope on October 29, because you can work on aligning your values with the life you want to live. When the Moon enters Aquarius, it stimulates your moral compass and strong sense of ethics.

You can be duplicitous at times, but not because you're trying to do something wrong or because you don't know what you want. Quite the contrary, you do know what you want, but you can be a people-pleaser who wants to make everyone else happy. You hope for the best in dismal situations and patiently wait for an improved outcome.

You love a good mental puzzle, and today's challenge stimulates your mind so much that you feel really optimistic that life is looking up.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're going to have the best horoscope day on October 29, because it's time for you to create the life you want to live. Thanks to the Moon leaving Capricorn to enter your zodiac sign, you feel much more like yourself on Wednesday.

You no longer need to keep tabs on the past. Instead, you can rest in knowing that you are focused on the present moment. You're going to work on the future and the life you want to build.

Today's an ideal day to set goals and map out your desires for 2026. What's your 6-month, 1-year, 5-year and 10-year plan? Sort through the questions and figure things out.

3. Leo

Leo, you'll have the best horoscope on October 29 because you see things in your relationship that need to change, and you will know what to do to make that happen. Solving relationship problems is much easier when you've detached from the outcome.

You don't need to control the situation, the other person, or the process. Instead, you are free to analyze your part in the relationship. Seeing things from a distance gives you a surreal sense of security and confidence. Confidence is attractive to others and helps bring the right energy to your relationship today.

4. Cancer

Cancer, you'll have the best horoscope on October 29 because you are focused on the give and take of relationships, specifically how you don't have to do everything by yourself. The Moon in Aquarius reveals to you the many ways friends, coworkers, and the world can show you how to reach your goals. You witness the miracles of collaboration and feel the excitement of potential and prospect.

It's nice when you feel like opportunities are expanding and situations are unfolding. The Aquarius Moon stimulates your imagination on Wednesday. You feel like you're part of something social, grand and enticing. Today's the best because you go from feeling alone to realizing allies surround you.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, you will have the very best horoscope on October 29 because you start to see signs of growth in your finances. The seeds you've planted are beginning to sprout. If you start working out, you'll notice changes in your physique. If you've been learning a new skill, you will see a slight jump in your technique.

If you have been trying to learn something about yourself, you'll make a discovery. It takes time for you to see how your efforts benefit you when you first begin. However, the Moon leaving your sign to enter Aquarius provides clarity, and you feel much more confident about your choices.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.