4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, October 29

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon will enter analytical Aquarius, so we have opposing energies at play.

Scorpio says to focus in and possess what you want; Aquarius says detach and evaluate from a distance. Whenever there's tension in the air, it's the perfect time to learn how to trust and have faith in the unseen. That's where today's planetary change proves both timely and helpful in the realm of thinking and emotional intelligence. It's nice when you can tap into both skills!

Mercury, the communication planet that rules both Virgo and Gemini, will change zodiac signs on Wednesday, going from air to fire. Plan to feel a jolt of energy that makes you want to openly share and express your ideas freely. Since Sagittarius rules philosophy and mindset, prepare to feel challenged, especially about your beliefs related to the Law of Attraction and what you want to attract into your life.

Wednesday's abundance might not be about material gains; instead, you may wish to have your emotional and intellectual needs fulfilled. Today holds potential for making mistakes. It's possible you don't know what you want or why. But today you can figure out your life purpose and the direction you are meant to take.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, when Mercury enters Sagittarius on October 29, you'll start to attract personal wealth as a form of abundance and luck. Sagittarius is the ruler of your personal value and wealth sector. Think real estate, what you personally hold as your own, ranging from investments, your assets, and the things that you can exchange time and money for.

You can use this time to explore contractual opportunities. You might look for activities that are mercurial, such as writing, speaking engagements, or social posts, that help you share your thoughts and talk about what's on your mind. Hey, you could potentially monetize your ideas by taking advice you receive from a friend!

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you'll begin to attract abundance and luck from outside resources on October 29. It's great when you can partner with someone who can bring value to the table. You may hear about resources that a coworker, client or business associate has that you can use. You may discover new ways to work together and collaborate.

Because Mercury is related to paperwork, the resources you attain starting today may not be what you'll see now. Someone could add you to their will or put you down as a future recipient of a resource you'll consider valuable to your future.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, when Mercury enters Sagittarius on October 29, your career will be a source of abundance and luck, making each much easier for you to attract. Careers come with a lot of responsibility. You may be asked to take on additional tasks that you had not participated in before. Consider taking them on since each could help you level up professionally.

You gain increased earning power, and you are viewed as an asset to a company. The new skills you learn aren't merely for a job, but they do help you to improve, which in essence will allow you to enter new social circles you aren't in now but want to be.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, when Mercury enters Sagittarius on October 29, you'll attract abundance and luck in your romantic life or via a passion project that you decide to pursue. It's always nice to have many options, and sometimes the problem with attracting abundance is limitations on what's available to you.

You will start to see more opportunities in romance, passion projects and heart-tugging activities that encourage your imagination to grow. You'll feel much more creative, and this is the time to write your ideas and to plan your dreams. Think big!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.