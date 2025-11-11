3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On November 12, 2025

Starting on November 12, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Mercury conjunct Mars brings three zodiac signs sharp focus, improved communication skills, and decisive action. It’s a day for courage, strength, and movement. This transit instills in us the confidence to say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done.

When used well, it creates swift progress and undeniable momentum. On November 12, the universe rewards quick thinking and brave choices. We're entering a powerful era because we have taken the initiative to do so.

The power of this alignment lies in speaking truth with conviction and following through without hesitation. For three zodiac signs, this energy clears up any and all miscommunication and gets right to the point. Luck favors the truth tellers.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

On November 12, the transit of Mercury conjunct Mars helps you step into the person you were meant to be with certainty, Libra. You take command of the conversations, you get your point across, and people listen.

On Wednesday, you express yourself with precision and charm, and people relate to you. It's all good, and it gives you the courage to continue on at this pace.

The powerful era you are entering is the natural outcome of being brave enough to speak your mind. This day reminds you that opportunity exists solely to be taken advantage of. You are fearless and true, Libra. Victory is yours!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The Mercury-Mars conjunction on Wednesday has you getting up and out there, ready to go through with all of your plans. You're on fire during this transit, Sagittarius. Not only do you feel charged up and ready to go, but you've got the confidence to do just about anything you want.

It's on this date, November 12, that your particular kind of confidence magnetizes good luck. The powerful era you set in motion on this day gains traction quickly and manifests as something very, very good.

This is a lucky day built on courage and nerve, and you've got it all in abundance. Speak your mind, fear nothing, and do what you believe to be the right thing. It's all yours!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Mercury conjunct Mars quickens your inventive, innovative side, Aquarius. On this day, November 12, ideas come quickly and clearly, and you’re ready to act on them. The universe is giving you the green light to move forward with something you’ve been hesitant to start.

You'll find that at this time, luck shows up as timing and synchronicity. What you say seems to be heard, exactly as you wanted it to be. There are no miscommunications on this day. You get straight to the point, and that's what brings you such a powerful, lucky era.

This day rewards confidence and originality, both of which you have in abundance. You’re being shown that strong, original ideas have power when matched with decisive action. Trust your instincts, Aquarius. They’re spot on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.