4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 12, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on November 12, 2025. On Wednesday, a window of opportunity is open for you to manifest what you want deep down in your soul.

Mercury, the planet that sparks insight, imagination and your creative potential, is conjunct with Mars from now to November 16. Mars fuels motivation, drive and determination in the honest and forthright sign of Sagittarius. So it's time to be honest with yourself, and to request what you want out of life boldly. You don't need to play small or to worry that your ask is too large. It's not! The universe is showing signs to tell you so!

1. Gemini

Gemini, the beautiful thing about the conjunction between Mercury (your planetary ruler) and Mars is that you won't just find a partner you can depend on in business or friendship, you'll also discover a kindred relationship. Mercury retrograde invites you to explore what's in your heart and revise any negative thinking that often creeps in when you think about the type of relationship you want. Do you feel like your picker is broken? Have you experienced problems with someone you're currently seeing and don't know how to resolve them? Mercury retrograde is perfect for journaling your thoughts, and its relationship with Mars gives you the strength to confront the problems you uncover.

Mars helps you to feel motivated and driven to think outside the box and begin anew. Your passion to make things work can be contagious and enough to capture the attention and affection you desire from others. Your heart and mind align in such a powerful way on Wednesday that an abundance of opportunities you didn't anticipate will open for you. You will have conversations that run deep and speak truth.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you're attracting abundance and luck that will either improve your family or help you to find a new home to live in. Start by believing that your home life will feel honest and authentic. You'll walk in the door and sense a peace that gives you a state of mental calm, allowing clarity to return and empowering you to create.

Mercury retrograde helps you uncover problems that you may not have realized were there, blocking you from having the home you desire. Family grudges, hurt feelings from unkind words or misunderstandings, they all start to come out for you to hear and work through. If you've struggled to find affordable housing, the reasons you aren't able to locate a place will come to you, and you'll realize how to break the barrier to success.

Anger that you harbor in your own heart starts to dissipate. Financial roadblocks will be removed. You see yourself for what you are — a healer whose goal is to labor for love. Doing the right thing isn't easy, but your genuine commitment to making your home life as happy as possible is admirable. You'll create a deep, unbreakable bond and fill your household with powerful stability. Plus, you'll have a roof over your head to enjoy it all.

3. Aries

Aries, you will attract abundance and luck on November 12 when you make travel plans, during moments you explore a deeper understanding of international cultures, or perhaps while teaching yourself a new language. Mercury retrograde invites you to look inward. So, ask yourself: what do you want that you think will benefit your life in the long term?

Today, using the Law of Attraction, envision the type of trip you want to take. What does it look like, and what country are you exploring? Pin images of the locations you desire to explore on your Pinterest board or screenshot. Journal your thoughts and ideas with passion. Let the emotions flow into your writing and sketch a little image of yourself where you want to be. You can download a language learning app and take the first lesson.

Who knows what could happen between now and November 16? You may be invited to go to a different country. Have your passport ready, Aries. The stars are aligning in your favor.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, Mars is your ancient ruler, and it's the planet that rules motivation and drive, so you can't sit around hoping that your money will grow or that your economic status will get better. However, because Mercury is retrograde, you can put yourself in a position to have an idea sparked out of nowhere. You can feed your mind information via podcasts or thought leaders who are experts on the topic of money manifestation, mingled with hard work.

The fact is, you don't know what you don't know, so you have to teach yourself to be financially literate. But even then, knowledge can only get you so far. Exposure is going to be the name of the game for you as you search to attract the abundance and luck you desire: the accumulation of material wealth. It's possible, but your job for today is to take the first step!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.