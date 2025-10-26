3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From October 27 - November 2

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance all week from October 27 - November 2, 2025. This is an excellent week for removing barriers, uncovering hidden opportunities, and revising old plans for improved outcomes. The three days of the week that peak the power of attraction for the three animal signs are Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Monday, October 27, is a Danger Day, so it's important to be careful when tackling ventures that feel high-risk or slightly unclear. Danger days can expose problems so that you can alleviate them. You will want to be mentally alert and talk to people whom you know you can trust for wisdom, advice and strategic planning. Secure your financial assets by protecting boundaries, such as resetting passwords or enabling two-step authentication for your apps and logins.

Thursday, October 30, is an Open Day, ideal for launching a new idea or plan. This day is perfect for networking, meeting new people, signing contracts, and setting new plans into motion. You want to participate in activities that create opportunities and put you on a path toward success.

Sunday, November 2, is a Remove day, perfect for clearing clutter and removing things from the past that symbolize what you don't want to attract, such as bills, old receipts, ending toxic ties or irrelevant files. Pay off old debts if you can and start working on a new budget plan. Now, let's see what this means for these three animal signs.

1. Monkey

Monkey, it's a good thing you're so curious. When something doesn't work for you, you don't give up. You try to find a new approach that will lead you to a win. This week, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance starting on October 27, when you pursue a new project. You may decide to test out a different approach on a failed endeavor to see if an idea will work. Chances are, it can, but you'll have to be willing to invest a lot of your mental and physical energy.

Your luckiest day of the week will be Thursday, October 30, a Ren Shen 壬 申 Water Monkey Open Day, which can enhance your ability to attract wealth. The water metal energy expressed on Thursday enhances communication and creativity, especially in business or with budding partnerships. A crystal tree with citrine stones on your work desk can foster good energy this week through the end of November.

Your lucky numbers of the week are 1, 7, and 8. The number 1 fosters leadership, the fortunate 7 encourages intuition and creativity, and 8 invites you to explore your power. Your best compatibility in friendship, finance or business is with the Pig, due to their stabilizing personality and character traits. To foster positive energy flow, use Feng Shui to clear clutter from your desk, entryway, and personal space. Wear green for money and to attract prosperity.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, your animal sign will experience heightened intuition this week, which will help you to sense hidden opportunities and know when to take action. You'll attract significant abundance by turning risky ventures into rewarding ones.

Your luckiest day of the week will be Monday, October 27, Ji Si 己 巳 Earth Snake Danger Day. You'll want to exercise caution when making risky decisions, but the tension will bring out your strength and keen perception. You'll be most compatible with Monkey and Pig, who support your mindset and encourage you to be powerful and determined. Try to surround yourself with people who appreciate your depth and strategic thinking.

Your lucky numbers of the week are 2, 8, and 9. The number 2 invites harmony and partnerships; the number 8 symbolizes balance between material and spiritual matters; and the number 9 represents the end of one journey and the start of a new one.

To foster positive energy flow with Feng Shui, you'll want to secure and protect your energy. Clear away things that stress you out, like clutter or complicated scheduling. One item that may help you think about the traits you want to possess is a water element, such as a meditation fountain. If you like little animal sculptures, a small toad can help to deter negative energy and attract money.

Wear greens, yellows and reds this week. Green attracts money and new growth opportunities; red sparks passion and inner power; while yellow helps you remain positive, open, and creative.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, your animal sign will attract significant abundance by removing financial blocks in your current budget, inviting prosperity and new economic opportunities. Emotionally detach from material situations that aren't working and be open to change.

The Chinese animal zodiac sign you're most compatible with this week will be a Snake — their business acumen and emotional shrewdness. They provide much-needed wisdom and structure when you can become unsure about what to do next.

Your luckiest day of the week will be Sunday, November 2, Yi Hai 乙 亥 Wood Pig Remove Day. Your luckiest numbers for this week are 2, 5, and 8. The combination of these three digits fosters a sense of control and positive outcomes during times of change and uncertainty.

To foster positive energy flow in Feng Shui, aim to clear away old, stagnant patterns. You want to focus on improving your finances this week. So consider rebudgeting your finances. Look into new avenues you may not have considered in the past because you dislike change. Get rid of old receipts and wipe down the dressers. Simplify your daily routines, especially habits that cost you money.

Wear pinks, grey and gold. Pink will enhance your inner sense of calm, while grey will help you to find wisdom, and gold fosters positive feelings of joy, optimism and prosperity. Gold coins or gold crystals will give you a sense of control and authority over your life and choices.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.