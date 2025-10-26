4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On October 27, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on October 27, 2025. When Mars joins Lilith on Monday and their energy comes together, there's a raw force that seems to permeate the entire being of the four astrological signs who crave power.

There's something to be said about personal freedom and how liberating and empowering it feels. For someone who has never had it fully, the idea of calling your own shots can be hard to describe, yet the goal for nearly everyone is to be independent. It's the dream of wealth that isn't controlled by someone else. You want to create it and have it for yourself in a mighty way. You have to visualize success and know in your heart that it will happen.

The four astrological signs attracting abundance and luck on Monday have already conceptualized what it feels like to be in the driver's seat. The idea of having complete control over their fate and future has been considered, craved, and acted on throughout life. There's something about the shadow of dark Moon Lilith that brings out the drive in Mars. Today it's felt in a big way. Let's see what happens on Monday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on October 27 in your intimate relationships and receive resources from people who want to support your dreams. Every exceptional dream is daring, and you're not here to live your life small. So when you set your goals higher than ever before, you need a village that supports your efforts.

You already have much of what you need — a clear vision, energy, and perhaps some time to dedicate to the work ahead. However, you may have other areas of your life that are limited, like financial resources or knowledge about places you're about to venture into. This is where your village comes in to help. Their resources may include monetary loans and gifts, or perhaps you get actual tangible objects to use that you can borrow short-term.

You will get introduced to people, places and situations that help you out. Today's abundance will come to you when you have an open hand, and someone will luckily be there to fill your arms with all that you care to ask for.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, significant abundance and luck comes in for you on October 27 through self-awareness and personal development. Insight is so vital to capturing luck when it reveals itself to you. You can recognize when something is shifting in your world. A door may only open a little bit, but it's enough for you to push your way through. You may get a vague invite, but it's enough to make a move.

This day is about cultivating insightfulness to the core of your being, which is very natural for you as a Scorpio. Listen to your heart, and don't be afraid to tune out the world for a moment as you tap in. Your inner voice will encourage you to heed the nudges given to you by the universe to step out in faith where you can't see exactly what's happening. You don't need to because, with luck, sparks of light are all that's required.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your abundance and luck on October 27 arrives through a contract or deal. You may enter into a conversational agreement that involves a handshake and simple trust. It's good to know that you're a person people take at your word.

When you say you will do something, it's as good as already done. So, when you have an opportunity to sign an agreement or an offer to provide a pay service, it's the universe shining on you, letting you see that your needs will always be met.

Today's perfect for reconnecting with old friends, clients or bosses who used to love your work. It's also ideal for pursuing opportunities where you can invest your time and energy to get something that mutually benefits you and the other person. Luck is going to be something you create, and you'll need to take the initiative to define the terms under which abundance can be found.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you'll experience abundance and luck on October 27 through your mind by learning and cultivating an open mindset. Allowing your mind to see the world as full of potential is a fast ticket toward wealth and all the other riches you want in life, like love, friendship and positive experiences. Your mind often creates the outcome you want by either encouraging specific actions or deterring others.

One little shift in your perspective fills your soul with the signs of possibility. You start to view each moment with wonder and awe. There's nothing that stops you from learning and growing. You hear what's being said in a podcast, and it cuts straight to your heart.

You sense what someone is implying, and it inspires you to be a better human. You see that there will always be more. There's a lot of good vibes coming to you. It's all fortunate because it will reap you something you need!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.