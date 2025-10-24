These 5 Very Lucky Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On October 25, 2025

Five very lucky zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on October 25, 2025. We have another peaceful day enter our lives thanks to Mercury trine Jupiter, and their harmony will last until November 22. Starting now, and for nearly a month more, there's a sense of peace and goodwill between two enemy planets that typically prefer to fight rather than get along.

On Saturday, the Sun is in Scorpio, which brings secrets to light. What's hidden no longer has power over people brave enough to face the truth. The Moon is in honest Sagittarius, so change is possible, especially when the mind is open to trying new things. With Venus in Libra, there's a chance to focus on relationships and build relationships on mutuality with trust.

There's a lot of positive energy in the air right now, and it's these five astrological signs who feel its good vibes the most.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you will have the very best horoscope on October 25, because today you get to make an important decision without holding back. It takes you a long time to make any decision when it comes to matters of the heart. You have learned that haste when it comes to people rarely works out. Business to romance, you don't want to make any poor choices. You don't like it when you buy into something and it blows up on you later. You'd rather wait and see.

You like letting time reveal a person's true self so that when you commit to something, you can see it through to the end. With the help of Mercury trine Jupiter, you can resolve in your mind disparities that gave you self-doubt. Having a firm resolution is like air returning to your lungs. You can rest easy knowing the right thing is being done and you're able to do what you need to do.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you will have the very best horoscope on October 25 because not only is your future looking pretty bright, but you also believe it. It takes time for you to believe anything you're told. You have to see it for yourself, and you're a tough person to break through to. Facts aren't always enough. You need detailed information and to grasp the big picture in your mind's eye.

So on Saturday, when Mercury is in harmony with Jupiter, it helps you to pull all the data together. There's a lot to sort through, but you do it. Today, you see the blessings in your life, and you count them. You find harmony in your world, and you don't struggle to acknowledge it.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you will have the very best horoscope on October 25 because you will end a situation that affected how you felt in your home life. You're no longer going to allow the outside world to create you pain and sorrow. You see peace as a process. But that process must begin with you.

You don't feel sad to let go of what no longer works. You realize that by doing so, you release what isn't meant for you to a new destiny. You are making room for joy and courage. You know there needs to be a balance between the two, and on Saturday, you find it.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you will have the very best horoscope on October 25, because today you improve your health and well-being. Sometimes work stresses you out. You enjoy helping others, and you love being productive. But when you look at everything you need to do each day, a part of you wishes you could focus more on your health. There's not always enough time to cook the food you want to eat or to exercise as you know you can.

But on Saturday, a small window of opportunity opens. You realize that you need to step in and make the most of your situation. You can rearrange your schedule. There's a loophole that you didn't see before that shows up in your life. You can conceptualize it in your mind, and it makes sense to you inherently. Instead of excuses, you have reasons to follow through. And, the neatest part is that everything else falls into line. Stress reduces, and confidence grows.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you will have the very best horoscope on October 25, because your happiness comes from within. You've always known that the world can be a better place. However, when you put yourself out on social media, you're amazed by the level of negativity that's online. You know what you see influences your heart and mind.

So, you've slowly begun to focus on one-on-one relationships. You're less interested in what you see an influencer do and more eager to know what your friends are up to. The world isn't too bad when you are focused on your own backyard. You will keep pursuing excellence in all forms because it's what your heart enjoys exploring.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.