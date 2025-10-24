3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success Starting On October 25, 2025

On October 25, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius is known to bring optimism into our lives. It inspires confidence, courage, and the belief in one’s own abilities. In Sagittarius, the energy expands, and financial opportunities begin to take shape.

On Saturday, self-belief and action meet. We are shown that a positive attitude mixed with steady effort will bring us the success we desire. For three zodiac signs, this transit opens the door to well-deserved rewards that we are more than happy to work towards. That’s what this Waxing Crescent Moon delivers: visible results for those who believe in themselves.

1. Sagittarius

The Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign brings a clear sense of renewed drive, sweet Sagittarius. You feel that things are finally moving in your favor, especially where money and career goals are concerned. During this lunar transit, the timing is right, and your optimism amplifies every good opportunity.

On October 25, you will see proof that your efforts are paying off in the form of a contract or some kind of new deal. You'll feel motivated and focused, and that is the ideal formula for continued progress. Keep it up, Sagittarius.

Saturday brings you both inspiration and confirmation. During this Sagittarius lunation, financial success feels close because it is, and you won't stop until you reach the top. Stay confident, Sagittarius. The rewards are coming your way.

2. Aquarius

This Sagittarius lunation awakens your vision for the future and shows you that your ideas have value. Sometimes, that's all you need, dear Aquarius. The knowledge that you really are doing the right thing is powerful.

You’re seeing the fruits of patience and smart decisions come into play now during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius. On October 25, something you have been working toward will begin to show real promise. You've got your sign now, and you intend to make the best of it.

This is a day for progress and expansion. Keep trusting those instincts of yours and continue investing in your ideas. The universe supports your long-term goals, Aquarius, and success is part of that promise.

3. Pisces

You’ve been patient, sweet Pisces, and now things are beginning to shift financially, and that has you feeling filled with hope. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius boosts your belief in yourself and helps you recognize opportunities that once felt out of reach.

On October 25, you will notice a change in how you approach the entire idea of money. It's as if you now have more confidence and less worry. The universe mirrors your attitude and hands you more opportunities. It's the Law of Attraction.

During this Sagittarius lunation, you’re learning that abundance grows when you stick with it and follow through. Keep nurturing what’s working, Pisces, because this is the start of a very promising cycle. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.