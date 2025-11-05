Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 6, 2025

After November 6, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. When Mars aligns with Pluto, something powerful stirs within us, and we like the feeling. The weight of struggle begins to lift, and we'll start to see the purpose behind the pain. Lessons are learned and imbibed for a lifetime.

This alignment brings us the courage to take back control of our lives. Mars fuels that determination while Pluto clears away what no longer belongs. The combination ends stagnation and replaces it with unstoppable fortitude.

For three zodiac signs, this day shows us that the hard times are now losing their hold over us. We are reminded that endurance pays off and that resilience is not just survival, but the act of rising up again.

1. Taurus

You’ve long carried the weight of way too many dull responsibilities, Taurus. But thankfully, Mars aligning with Pluto lifts much of that burden. On November 6, you’ll sense a decisive energy shift. Something good this way comes. It’s as though something that’s been blocking you finally gives way.

This transit reminds you that strength isn’t only about holding on but about knowing when to let go. That moment will present itself to you on Thursday. Once you let go, you’ll notice a calm sense of renewal begin to take root. You’ll feel lighter, more capable, and surprisingly hopeful. The worst is behind you, Taurus. What’s coming next will reward your patience and persistence.

2. Scorpio

Thursday is like a rebirth for you, Scorpio, so expect no small amount of excitement. Hope is in the air again, and it's because you made a firm decision to rid yourself of what was not working for you. Good for you!

On November 6, the Mars-Pluto transit helps you resolve an old issue that you had no idea was still affecting you. By taking a stand and forging onwards, you break free and make room in your heart for love, peace, and happiness. The hard times are now at an end, and while it may feel sudden, it will simultaneously feel perfect. This is where you're supposed to be, right here, right now, Scorpio. This feeling of relief is the real deal.

3. Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, Mars aligning with Pluto reignites the fire that hardship tried to dim. On Thursday, November 6, you’ll feel an internal surge of strength, as if the universe itself is telling you that you’re ready to move forward now.

Being stuck is the antithesis of who you are, and forward movement is your natural state. It's not just that you love adventure; you love being free, and freedom comes from not being stuck in a thought pattern, especially one that harms you. You are now able to see yourself as someone of greatness. You're no longer doubting (even secretly) your true worth. Action, freedom, and a new confidence in where your journey is headed follow. Go for it, Sagittarius. Show us how it's done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.