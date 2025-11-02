Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 3, 2025

After November 3, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries brings renewed energy and forward motion. Everything that once felt tangled or stalled begins to move again. There’s magic in the air, and it clears away the heaviness that’s been lingering in recent weeks.

This is a time for self-trust. For three zodiac signs, it's a time to believe that it's OK to carry on and not get caught up in the little distractions. Challenges start to look more like opportunities, and timing finally works in your favor.

Advertisement

This lunar phase signals the end of unnecessary struggle. On Monday, November 3, life lightens up, balance returns, and clarity replaces confusion. We are here for it all!

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries lifts a weight from your shoulders, sweet Cancer. You’ve been working hard to find stability, and now things seem to finally be working out in your favor.

Advertisement

On Monday, November 3, you will notice relief in an area of your life that has felt tense or uncertain, possibly in relationships or emotional well-being. You'll begin to realize that peace of mind is more possible when you stop fighting what’s already improving.

This lunar energy brings you courage and a bit of nerve, too. You’re no longer waiting for the perfect conditions because you realize that you’re ready to move forward now. Life feels lighter, and you feel much more daring than usual. Take advantage of this energy!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, dear Libra, this Aries Moon brings peace where there was conflict. Situations that once seemed complicated and messy now begin to resolve themselves, often through simple honesty or small gestures of goodwill. Life doesn’t feel so uphill anymore.

On November 3, you'll experience a breakthrough in communication, especially with someone close. This is so good, Libra. What was once misunderstood becomes clear, and now, everyone feels heard.

This energy helps you restore inner balance. You'll start to see that not everything needs fixing. Some things just need space to unfold and breathe. Life gets easier when you release what was never yours in the first place, such as constant anxiety. Let it go!

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries gives you the push you’ve been waiting for, Aquarius. You’ve been patient, perhaps even too patient, and you've let life walk all over you. No more! You see the light, and it's starting to look like your endurance is about to pay off.

Progress comes more easily, and your path looks clearer than it has in a long time. On November 3, an opportunity or realization will help you drop the weight of frustration. You’ll feel freer, more in tune with your goals, and less concerned about what others think.

Advertisement

This lunar phase renews your sense of independence, Aquarius. You remember that life feels better when you stop forcing outcomes. Ease returns because you’ve finally stopped pushing against the current.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.