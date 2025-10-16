5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On October 17, 2025

Five zodiac signs will experience the very best horoscopes on October 17, 2025. There's a link between foresight and what you're able to achieve. That link heightens on Friday when Mercury trines the North Node.

Sometimes you need room and space to think about the future. It's good to be present and in the moment, but also consider what's coming up as a smart thing to do. Mind projection of the future helps you to create it. On Friday, five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes because the day's energy encourages them to imagine that their circumstances all lead them toward that end.

On Friday, these signs see delay as protection. A negative word is intervention. When you don't get what you want, it's because something better is around the corner. You see the mishaps as the universe interacting on your behalf, allowing fate and destiny to interplay. You don't mind the disruptions because they indicate that you're tapped into the subliminal system. Your presence becomes a catalyst, and your mind a conduit for the very best that this world has to offer.

1. Gemini

Gemini, your zodiac sign will experience the very best horoscope on October 17 because your ruling planet, Mercury, is highly active right now. It's in Scorpio, unearthing the secret world of manifestation, so that you can use your mind to create the life that you want to live. The life and legacy you want to experience start with your career and the profession you hope to succeed in.

Your work enables you to have an impact in the world, and when you mobilize others, you expand beyond your limited scope of influence and make a significant improvement in the world, albeit in your own small way. You love the idea of making life better for others; for you, that's what makes today one of the very best horoscope days you can have all week.

2. Virgo

Virgo, your zodiac sign will experience the very best horoscope on October 17 because the North Node is currently creating tension with themes related to your past. You're forced to face mistakes and make a different ending. You won't always be given the gift of revision from the universe, but with your ruling planet, Mercury, in your sector of writing and communication, the day has arrived. You get to pen a new narrative.

You're able to write your life as if it were a choose-your-own-ending chapter book, and you're the author. Today's tension helps you to envision what you want; you know clearly what you'll never repeat. Through this lens and perspective, today becomes the very best — the worst is behind you, and you'll remember it no more.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, your zodiac sign, will experience the very best horoscope on October 17 because Mercury in your sign helps you to realize things about yourself that you overlooked before. Mercury connects your lower mind to your higher mind. There's a need for closure that you never got, and it's likely related to something that happened in your romantic life.

Maybe you had a moment where you felt a connection, but it didn't last. Perhaps someone slandered your name, and you have always remained ashamed by the hit to your reputation. The beautiful thing with Mercury is that its energy allows you to make healing personal. Each thought that rises to the surface is an opportunity to forgive and then release it. Today won't be easy, but it will be the beginning of the very best future you could create — a clean slate for love.

4. Taurus

Taurus, your zodiac sign will experience the very best horoscope on October 17 because you will experience a breakthrough in a partnership or a marital relationship. The person whom you confide in and trust is now your friend, and it's one of the most truest friendships you could ever have. You have seen each other at your worst. You've seen each other at your best. You are close as kin, and it's a special feeling.

Sometimes, it takes an argument where two strong-willed individuals bump heads to establish the hierarchy of their relationship, and that may happen today. However, what's discovered is a timeless human connection and loyalty. The leveling begins, and you are no longer two separate individuals; you're one mind. And that experience is what helps to create the very best horoscope you could experience all month.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, your zodiac sign will experience the very best horoscope on October 17 because you're able to create an arrangement that allows you to do something you've always wanted to do, but not on your own. You have always wanted to be with someone with whom you could work and create things. Today, you may find that a person is looking for someone like you to do the same.

Making a connection will require you to put yourself out there. You may need to write a post and publish it online on a social media platform that is appropriate for your cause. But, instead of hearing only crickets, you'll get a few comments that reveal interest. Through chats, you'll sense who is authentically a person with whom you can collaborate. It makes a huge difference for you and turns today into the very best day of the week.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.