4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, October 17, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Friday, October 17, 2025. Mars will trine the North Node all day on Friday.

In astrology, the planet Mars helps a person achieve great things. Mars creates drive and determination. Mars is the warrior, and when you have to muster courage and bravery to acquire what you want in life, you need this little fiery planet in your life. Motivation that you get from Mars is best channeled into your career.

Advertisement

The other area of astrology that helps to elevate your social status is the North Node. It's the area where career and social status shine brightly. Your job and how people view your professional and career efforts are elevated.

Four zodiac signs are most affected by the red planet's energy when it works in harmony with the North Node, and they get a boost of motivation and stamina in their lives.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on Friday, October 17, because Mars in your sign helps you to uncover your most powerful traits. Mars is one of your rulers, so when it's in your sign, it relaxes and eases into your intuitive energy. When you feel at ease, you can think clearly. When you're relaxed, you can do what you need to do without distraction.

You can use this time to strategize and plan your next steps. You can identify where your opportunities for power and growth exist. Your power is rooted in your passions. What do you do that doesn't feel like work to you but a life calling? That's where you will find your abundance and luck grow the most.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on Friday, October 17, because you are ready to put a stop to an area of your life that has held you back from your greatness. With the North Node in Pisces, endings are a key theme in your career and professional growth. You have depended on someone when you should have depended on yourself. You leaned on others when you ought to have learned to fill the gaps in your life with your own intellect and capabilities.

So when your ruling planet, Mars, begins to speak to the North Node in your house of endings, you'll discover who your hidden enemies are. They appear less threatening, and you start to remove yourself from that situation in your life. Removing the toxic and damaging elements from your life helps you attract what is good: abundance and luck on Friday.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on Friday, October 17, because your mind expands and you're able to tap into the ether where thoughts connect supernaturally. You'll sense what you need to know without a problem. You'll experience an intuitive boost of energy that helps you discern your next steps in life.

You'll get a glimpse of what you need to learn: subconscious mind power. You may decide to download and listen to books about power and mind control, such as the Silva Method. You'll not allow your inner voice to be silenced, but instead use it as fuel to map out the journey you need to travel to capture abundance and luck.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on Friday, October 17, through your relationships. It takes a mastermind — a group of people who share openly and listen to each other while discussing their experiences, ideas, and thoughts. Learning from others is how you'll gain insight. You'll realize that there's a great deal of knowledge you can glean from it.

You're no longer worried about not understanding what you need to know. You will cultivate and form a support system of people who don't hoard wisdom and knowledge, but share it abundantly — how lucky!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.