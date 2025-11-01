3 Zodiac Signs Start Living The Good Life After November 2, 2025

After November 2, 2025, three zodiac signs start living the good life. Venus square Jupiter brings a strong and obvious push toward expansion and personal growth. This aspect encourages us to rethink what we value and seek opportunities that elevate our circumstances.

This Venus-Jupiter transit can feel intense, but the intensity carries possibility. For three zodiac signs, it's exactly what we need right now: an intense push towards the light.

Transformation under this transit is about action and perspective. Old limits are tested and comfort zones are challenged, but that's what it takes if we want real change, and not just the kind that exists in dreams. For three zodiac signs, November 2 signals a chance to step confidently into a larger, richer life. Take it!

1. Virgo

Venus square Jupiter has you noticing the areas of your life where you’ve been limiting yourself, dear Virgo. On this day, November 2, you'll come to realize that you no longer want to settle for less.

This transit encourages you to expand your vision, embrace new horizons, and release rigid habits that no longer serve you. You are now ready to take steps on your own. No more self-doubt or waiting for someone else to come through for you.

Transformation begins when you step outside your usual boundaries, and you know it, Virgo. Trust your judgment, and allow yourself to grow in ways that feel both challenging and liberating. The payoff will be powerful.

2. Libra

Venus square Jupiter pushes you to re-evaluate what you cherish most in your life right now. On November 2, you will feel called to make super hard decisions in love, career, or personal development. But fear not, Libra, it's all good.

The energy of this Venus-Jupiter transit favors risk-taking, and that sounds exciting to you. Why not? Shake it up a bit and see what happens. You’ll notice on this day that it's easy enough to make space for abundance to flow easily into your world.

Transformation is yours if you act with awareness and integrity. The universe is giving you a green light to expand, and you have the vision to make it work. Do it!

3. Sagittarius

This Venus square Jupiter transit helps you with the idea of growth and opportunity, dear Sagittarius. On November 2, you’re invited to step into a larger view of life. You will have the chance to see beyond what is familiar with so that you may embrace new and perhaps even challenging change.

Your natural optimism gives you the courage to take the steps that work towards transformation. Still, you know that if your plan is to work, you must also stay grounded in reality.

This is how you're able to summon up personal transformation. By broadening your horizon when it comes to how you envision your future, you're able to morph into it, as if it were meant to be. And it is, Sagittarius. Let the change take place!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.