6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Happiness On October 9, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and happiness on October 9, 2025. Thursday is a Remove Day, guided by the Metal Pig (Xin Hai) during a Fire Dog month in the Wood Snake year.

Remove Days are powerful for cutting loose what’s been quietly draining joy. And with the Pig’s generous, heartfelt energy, this is the kind of letting go that makes space for laughter, ease, and the love of life itself to return. Thursday’s happiness comes when you stop trying to hold what doesn’t belong to you anymore and suddenly have room for something better. October 9 feels like the first real breath after weeks of emotional noise. Luck shows up as freedom, warmth, and genuine joy finding its way back in.

1. Pig

Your animal sign rules the day, and the luck here is unmistakable. Happiness comes as relief on Thursday. A heavy emotional knot finally loosens. Someone who once made things complicated might step aside or a worry you’ve been carrying just stops mattering. It’s the kind of release that lets you remember what it feels like to feel lighthearted again.

This shift also creates space for joy that’s easy and real: time with people who actually make you laugh, a sweet message that lands just right, or even a long-overdue sense of peace in your home or love life. The day feels made for you to reclaim simple happiness without guilt.

2. Dog

The Metal Pig energy softens a frustration that’s been building for quite awhile. Maybe you’ve felt taken for granted or unsure if someone really sees you. Today, that changes. A heartfelt gesture or unexpected show of appreciation lands in a way you needed.

Your happiness is about being valued and safe. It doesn't have to be grand romance or showy praise, but a steady recognition of your worth. You could feel more secure in love or friendship, or finally drop resentment that’s been sitting between you and someone important. It’s the kind of luck that makes connection feel effortless again.

3. Horse

For you, Thursday’s Remove Day clears away lingering doubt about where you belong emotionally. Maybe you’ve been overthinking a relationship or unsure if a recent step forward was right. The Pig’s warm influence brings reassurance that feels unmistakable.

Your joy comes from feeling welcomed and chosen. You might be invited into a circle you wanted to be part of or a love interest might finally signal that they’re serious. Even if it’s subtle, it restores your confidence and makes life feel bigger and more open again.

4. Rabbit

You’ve carried quiet disappointment from past relationships or friendships and Thursday helps you let it go. The Metal Pig day is unusually gentle and doesn’t demand you fight your past, it lets you lay it down and step into something sweeter.

Expect happiness and unexpected kindness in a reconnection that feels healing, a friend showing up in a way you’d stopped hoping for or the simple feeling that you’re no longer defined by what went wrong. This isn’t just nostalgia, Rabbit, it’s freedom to trust joy again.

5. Snake

Your Chinese zodiac sign thrives on transformation, and today’s Remove Day is a turning point for love and happiness. If you’ve been holding onto a fear of vulnerability, this is when it starts to dissolve. Someone might prove they’re safe to lean on, or you could find the courage to let yourself be seen.

The luck here is about feeling alive and wanted in a way that’s easy. A conversation could flow into tenderness you didn’t see coming, or a long-standing relationship could quietly deepen. Joy shows up because you stopped protecting yourself from it.

6. Goat

Thursday brings a rare emotional reset. The Pig’s heart-led energy mixes with Remove Day’s clearing force, helping you cut ties with loneliness or self-doubt you didn’t even realize was weighing you down. Someone could reach out with real warmth, or you may finally feel comfortable enough to reach back.

Happiness comes as connection in the form of a romantic spark that feels natural and comforting or friendship that suddenly feels closer and more genuine. It’s the kind of day that reminds you love isn’t always anxiety inducing, sometimes it’s steady and deeply good.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.