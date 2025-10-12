4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On October 13, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Monday, October 13, 2025. We are entering a highly fortunate period where Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters the sign that it rules. Starting on Monday, the world feels fairer. The aesthetic of the universe glistens.

Venus makes life more beautiful because it comes with all the fixings that we associate with luxury and a life well lived. Making friends is easier, and you will have more opportunities to earn more money. Friendships form and create lucrative partnerships.

The nicest part is that Libra isn't attached to any outcome, so neither will you be. Detachment is part of the pathway that the Law of Attraction uses at this time. Let's see how this helps four astrological signs who attract abundance and luck starting on Monday.

1. Taurus

Taurus, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck because you feel healthier and more capable of pushing yourself to achieve big goals. Making a dream come true requires a significant amount of physical, mental and emotional energy.

And, your goals aren't small. They are huge! You need to be feel driven and motivated to reach the heights you set for yourself. But sometimes you don't think that way, and you procrastinate, pushing aside what you need to do instead. Yet, on Monday, October 13, the energy you need arrives.

You detach yourself from the emotional aspect of the work you do. Every task becomes a checklist, and you have the pen to mark off all the boxes. This is your day to get very busy and highly productive. When you do, money flows in. Situations and tasks complete. Luck appears, and so does the abundance you need in the form of big money.

2. Leo

Leo, zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck because you can say what you need to say without reservation. You don't ever want to isolate someone with what you say or how you say it. You prefer to be authentic, but not at the expense of your relationships. On Monday, October 13, you decide to speak with the energy of Venus.

You speak with fairness, aiming to make others feel that they have been treated ethically and justly, regardless of the situation. That extra bit of care and concern when interacting with others, especially higher-ups at work or friends who help you, is what cinches your fortune. A door opens because you can be entrusted to care for the emotional well-being of others.

You're a peacemaker and a person who is highly regarded for your tact framed in tenderness. You're a natural-born leader worthy of the universe sending you abundance and luck in whatever you ask to have.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Monday, October 13, because a pain point from the past closes, and sadness gets replaced with joy. You don't like to feel uncomfortable in any area of your life. It's almost like having a pebble in your shoe. Every time you get moving, you're rubbed the wrong way. So, when you sense that you need closure, and someone else does, too, you start to get busy.

You experience the phenomenon of Venus's warrior side, where it fights to defend the right to peace. You begin to laser in on the area of life that is unsettling. You do everything you can to resolve it and bring the experience to a close. You'll be successful, and once the negative energy is gone, luck and abundance will have the room they need to take their place. The next thing you know, you feel super fortunate and happy.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck because you feel like you understand how life works best for you. Self-knowledge is an intriguing skill to have, and it's super important when it comes to creating the life of your dreams. If you lack introspectiveness, you can build a beautiful life only to discover it was not the one you needed. You have to start again and try to find the one that's right for you. You have been there and done that, and you've learned from past mistakes.

This time around, you have a clearer understanding of your needs and wants. Self-actualization begins. You manifest the opportunities that align with your spirit. Circumstances that complete your heart's desires come to you and align. You feel fortunate to know yourself so well, and it brings you an incredible kind of abundance that perfectly aligns with your desires.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.