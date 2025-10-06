Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Reading For Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading is here for Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Here is what you need to know. The Sun is in Libra, and you are focused on relationships for the next two weeks. The Moon will oppose the Sun, creating a Super Full Moon in the astrological sign of Aries. We are letting go of things that inhibit our personal growth, including relationships that ask us to be inauthentic.

Today's daily card for everyone is the Wheel of Fortune, reversed. This tarot symbolizes life-defining moments when completing something is difficult. There may be people who don't want to cooperate or financial troubles where money must be allocated to one expense but not another. You can overcome challenges. What does the tarot have to say about this for you? Let's find out.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading for October 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Wands

Aries, you're a naturally happy person, and when you are in your element, you express feelings of joy effortlessly. Today's big question is "How do you feel about your life?" Because even if you think things are going well, they are about to get even better.

The Queen of Wands is the symbol of a person who is comfortable in their feminine, nurturing energy, and as a result, they are happy and prosperous. Prepare yourself for something great to happen soon, and it will be precisely what you need!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Wands, reversed

Take a pause, Taurus. Some days are all about waiting, which can be frustrating, but think about what you experience in a positive light. You have the opportunity to think about the future or refine your approach.

Waiting is an opportunity in disguise to be better than you were before. You will find that this moment is delightfully lucky. The Ace of Wands, reversed, is here to encourage you to face whatever is blocking your dreams. Do so for your highest good.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The World

Gemini, you're such an intelligent person; why not use all your mental energy to seize a fresh opportunity? You are full of energy and life, and there's truly nothing you can't do.

The World tarot card reminds you that your success isn't measured by how well you do something, but by the journey itself. You only have to complete what you've set out to do, and you will.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, you are such a family-oriented person, and when it comes to understanding the needs of others, you do so effortlessly. You realize every individual moves at a different pace. No one competes with another; instead, it's best to compete with yourself.

So, today's Knight of Pentacles, reversed, is particularly special for you to have because it resonates with this deep belief of yours. It warns against being overly cautious out of kindness. Sometimes it's good to push just a little bit to get things done.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You don't like to do anything halfway, Leo, and you also love saying yes to new things. Both qualities are exceptional in nature, but can lead to a sense of overwhelm when boundaries aren't set.

The truth is, you have limited resources, Leo. You can excel at what you choose in life, but you can't do all things at one time. The Two of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you to value your time and energy, and be selective with your yes.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Cups

You have such a great capacity for love, Virgo. You were born to give and receive love in a meaningful way, and you often feel this powerful potential in your longing to love others.

The Ace of Cups signifies new beginnings. There may be someone with whom you are developing a connection, and feelings of love and interest could grow.

However, the Ace of Cups also serves as a reminder to approach relationships from a place of wholeness and completeness. Don't seek validation from others that you're meant to find within yourself.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Swords, reversed

Don't live life in your head, Libra. Your mind can be quick to supply a plethora of thoughts, concerns, or predictions, but real life isn't lived in your head; it's happening out in the world.

The Eight of Swords, reversed, suggests you are finding mental freedom. You may become aware of a mental block or belief that was holding you back. The ground is fertile for mental growth right now, so grab your journal and take a moment to introspect.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Cups, reversed

Love is the coming together of two fluctuating people; naturally, your love will also experience ebbs and flows. But, Scorpio, true love is strengthened by walking through changes together.

Meaning, you don't have to fear moments of imperfection in your relationship. A moment of feeling less disconnected than usual doesn't have to mean the end. The important thing is to work through it collaboratively with your partner.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Swords, reversed

Feelings are fickle, Sagittarius. Meaning, they can come on strongly and fade just as fast. You may feel compelled to do something in one moment, but regret it in the next.

The Knight of Swords, reversed, warns you to use your judgment rather than solely acting on emotion. Your feelings don't always align with the person you want to be, so acting on them can be a dangerous thing. This is a great time to cultivate mindfulness and intentionality before making decisions.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, sometimes you are so strong that you don't see how others view your power. You may be working diligently on a project and, without realizing it, act dismissively toward others.

Today's tarot card, the King of Cups, reversed, is letting you know to slow down and take responsibility for when others bring your aloofness to your attention. Something as simple as an acknowledgment with a promise to change can quickly de-escalate a situation.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Aquarius, change is good, but because you can be fixed energy, you may easily fall into a pattern that you can't break out of. You may not even realize that you are doing the same thing over and over again. If a relationship or situation has been done a certain way, then that's how it will continue.

The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, invites change that can be counterintuitive. You will need to acknowledge your current feelings. Do you feel stuck in a rut? Do you ever wish that your life could be better? You can change it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you're at a place in time when you want to care and honor your feelings, not just the emotions of someone else. It's not enough to be satisfied with the status quo or to remain quiet to maintain peace. Today calls for more energy, and you're here to bring it.

The Nine of Cups, reversed, is a tarot card that suggests you evaluate your goals. What do you want to accomplish? Reflect on this and make a promise to be mindful and do things that align with your heart.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.