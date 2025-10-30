3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Promising Season Of Prosperity On October 31, 2025

On October 31, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces brings about growth, abundance, and emotional stability. This lunar phase opens our hearts so that we may receive intuitive hits as to where we need to place our focus.

Prosperity now comes through trust in timing and the belief in one’s own creative rhythm. This is an inspiring moment for Air signs in particular, who thrive on ideas and movement. The Pisces Moon helps us channel those ideas into reality, giving them depth and feeling.

This lunation is about recognizing that imagination and practicality can work hand in hand. For three zodiac signs, the gates to prosperity swing wide open as the Waxing Gibbous Moon builds toward fullness.

1. Gemini

You've drummed up the abundance, dear Gemini, and now it's time to take a look at all that you've done. Having the right ideas has finally panned out as success for you. On October 31, you will know for certain that this is only the beginning.

During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces, you can literally feel the universe conspiring to help you out. Things are starting to pan out, and you are now looking at a life that makes sense to you.

Prosperity was always part of the plan, and because you stayed with it, you now get to see that it was all worth your while. That Waxing Moon parallels your own energy, and together, you create abundance and wealth.

2. Libra

Something positive is starting to take shape in your life right now, Libra. While you kinda-sorta knew it would happen, you weren't all that sure it would happen NOW. Well, on October 31, your wishes will come true.

Because of the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces, you'll feel as if the time for growth has become the time for manifestation. You put in as much effort as you possibly could, and that is exactly why you're on the road to prosperity.

What begins now will grow steadily over the next few weeks. Keep believing in your worth and allowing yourself to receive it all. This is a positive turn in your life, and now it's up to you to keep the fire burning.

3. Aquarius

This Pisces Moon transit amplifies your natural animal magnetism, Aquarius. This means that you will come across as very attractive during this time. You may become the center of attention, but what's even better is that all of this attention-grabbing will lead to a financial opportunity that you can't (and shouldn't) ignore.

On this day, October 31, you will feel the stirrings of progress. This lunar transit marks a financial or creative upswing that reflects your forward-thinking mindset. Sounds great, doesn't it?

This is your cue to stay inspired and focused, Aquarius. What’s growing now is only the beginning of a long, prosperous stretch. Use that charm and charisma to establish yourself. Keep your vision strong and your heart open.

