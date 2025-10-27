3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On October 28, 2025

On October 28, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. The transit Mars trine Jupiter fills the air with optimism and courage. It’s the kind of cosmic event that brings laughter back into our lives and restores our confidence in the future. It reminds us that joy isn’t just something that happens to us; it's active and waiting for us to be a part of.

On this day, we’re here to celebrate progress, and not particularly perfection. The smallest effort made in good faith has a ripple effect, and that can turn aggravation into momentum and possibility.

Advertisement

For three zodiac signs, this marks the beginning of a lighter, happier phase. Energy flows effortlessly, making it easier for us to simply accept that life is filled with joy if we make a space for it.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The transit Mars trine Jupiter boosts your mood and helps you see the beauty in what’s unfolding right before your eyes, Scorpio. You’ve been deep in your thoughts lately, but this transit brings laughter back into your world. The heaviness begins to dissolve, leaving behind motivation and hope.

At this point, on October 28, you’ll notice how easily people respond to your warmth and humor. You’re magnetic again, and this time it feels natural rather than forced. You've got your old magic back in working form.

So, stop bracing yourself for the next disaster, Scorpio. It’s safe to exhale. You’ve entered a joyful season. Trust it, live it, and let it expand.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Every now and then, you get an influential transit that perfectly matches you. With Mars trine Jupiter up there in the cosmic sky, you might say that this is one of your luckier days, so far, Sagittarius.

This transit fuels your optimism and reminds you that enthusiasm itself is a creative force. On this day, October 28, you’ll feel the universe cheering you on. You've always been open to this kind of intuitive kick, and it's working to bring you joy and laughter right now.

Advertisement

Joy is your compass, and it's showing you to follow your heart and go after what feels right to you. The more you trust this inner spark, the brighter your world becomes.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day's transit energizes your spirit, Aquarius, bringing renewed excitement into your life, particularly when it comes to friendship and connection. You’ve been craving more, and now it seems to be arriving. The universe is delivering on its promise of fun.

This day, October 28, has you feeling optimistic in a way that almost feels contagious. During Mars trine Jupiter, people want to be near your energy, as you inspire freedom and curiosity.

This is your cue to share those ideas, dear Aquarius. Trust that what you have to say and share is not only interesting but also has the potential to bring joy into the lives of others. Happiness has finally caught up with you. Enjoy it!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.