3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On October 27, 2025

Starting on October 27, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. On this day, we focus our attention on change. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn helps us hone in on what needs to be transformed. For three zodiac signs, it's the perfect time to take that idea seriously.

We're no longer waiting for the right moment to hit us. We are acting now, and three zodiac signs are very intent on making things happen. We aren't waiting for the go-ahead. We're doing this one on our own.

Advertisement

We've got the practicality of Capricorn in our court, so the transformation we have in mind is going to be realistic and doable. We're not shooting for the Moon, just for our personal goals. In this way, we are able to attain and achieve satisfying change in our lives.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This lunar phase encourages you to approach transformation methodically, Virgo. That's interesting. You will see where adjustments are needed in work, and the Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn gives you the patience to make those changes stick.

On October 27, you'll feel inspired to dig deep into what needs to change, because you finally see all the possibilities those changes can bring you. It doesn't stop with the idea of change. In fact, that's just the beginning.

Change is possible, but it requires your steady focus and practical application. Transformation is within reach, Virgo, and the timing is right. Go for it.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This Capricorn transit will have you wondering whether or not it's a good idea to change course in the middle of something you've been involved with. The thing is, Scorpio, your heart is just not into it anymore, and it's on this day that you realize that.

What better impetus is there to make a complete transformation than dissatisfaction? You really aren't thrilled with what you've gotten yourself into. Being that you are the ruler of yourself, you can make a change, and make it now.

Advertisement

This is how this day, October 27, turns out to be one of the greatest days for you. You choose to walk away, and that is that. You owe nobody your pain or your drudgery. The only person you owe anything to is yourself. It's time to put yourself first and transform into someone you love.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign strengthens your resolve and sense of purpose, Capricorn. You will realize that certain patterns or routines no longer serve you. The universe is now prompting you to let them go and replace them with something more intentional.

Your own transformation only works when the timing and circumstance are right, and on October 27, they are. Small actions lead to big shifts that will benefit you in the long term, Capricorn.

Trust in your ability to build what you need, as you've been down this road before. This is your chance to redesign a part of your life, and as you know, when you put your mind to something, you get strong results.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.