5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On October 27, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have really good horoscopes on October 27, 2025. Venus will square the Moon, and even though this type of astrological transit is associated with hardships and effort, there's something positive to be said about struggle.

When you have to go through a tough time, you can define what truly matters in your life. You see that certain situations aren't worth your time and energy, and you can wisely pull yourself away from them and focus on what does.

Today helps five astrological signs to refine their life purpose, including knowing what they are willing to fight for and what they don't want to get involved with anymore. Venus square the Moon fosters emotional endurance and self-trust.

There's room and permission to be faithful to a cause without sacrificing authenticity. Self-worth boosts, leaving the five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on Monday a sense of good that is worthy of talking about!

1. Taurus

Taurus, you will have a really good horoscope on October 27, because you are ready to invest in your health, and you are open to learn what you need to change. Health is wealth, and you're all about that rich life. The problem has often been that you're so busy making big moves that you don't have time in your schedule to squeeze in a daily workout consistently.

Today, you decide to change that and pursue new approaches to fitting in your wellness goals. Maybe you do a 10-minute workout during a lunch break or try to get a walk in with a friend after dinner. Where there is a will, there is a way, and you're going to search for it.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you will have a really good horoscope on October 27 because you are ready to invest in self-worth, and you are open to receiving love from people who know how to respect you and treat you well. You're finally starting to see a connection between the standards you uphold for yourself and the type of love, friendships and situations you'll attract.

The Moon in Capricorn gives you courage when it comes to love, and you refuse to settle for breadcrumbs anymore. You won't be pushing anyone away unnecessarily, but you'll start by communicating your needs and wants to see who will match your energy.

You're ready for a day filled with mutuality and reciprocal respect. You are trusting and believe in the good of others. Today, you'll see plenty of it in your life.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, you will have a really good horoscope on October 27, because you are ready to invest energy in your career, and you are eager to see what you offer that can be scaled at a very high level. You know you are a hard worker, and you apply your drive not only to a job but also to relationships. So, today you start to see where you have put others before yourself to your detriment.

You no longer want to be that person who second-guesses your self-worth. So during the Moon in your sign, you draw a line in the sand and decide you will honor your value. When you do, it's as though the universe shifts and you feel empowered. This elevated esteem is all you need to feel great about today.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you will have a really good horoscope on October 27, because you are ready to accept help from others, even if it means you have to ask for it. You aren't afraid to show your vulnerabilities anymore. You see that your flaws endear you to people and make you seem human and approachable.

Today's Venus square the Moon fosters divine timing that aligns with your inner wants and desires. Your goals seem doable. You don't need to rush the process; instead, embrace a nice, leisurely pace toward what you perceive to be your best future. You will take the lead in building relationships that last.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will have a really good horoscope on October 27, because you trust your intuition. You're ready to see a hidden enemy for what they truly are. You're done making excuses for situations you wish would change. Venus in your house of secret enemies helps you to explore how other people interact in your life, lovingly, and if you are comfortable with the energy they bring.

You will recognize when someone is presenting themselves in a way they are not. It will be easy for you to cut ties with people who have the potential to hurt you, and you'll do so with forgiveness. It feels good to release them to their own destiny. Today, you don't have to share what you're thinking, but you can take quiet actions to secure the joy you know you deserve and make today a wonderful day.

