4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On October 27, 2025

On October 27, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn brings structure and the ability to make sensible, healthy choices. It’s the moment when progress becomes visible to us, and that inspires us to go on.

This lunar phase strengthens our intuition while centering us in practicality. On this day, we will pay close attention to how the universe delivers the right messages to the right people at the right time.

Four zodiac signs will get the distinct sense that what we've been working on is finally starting to show valid results. We invested in ourselves and now, we are coming into our power.

1. Aries

You are a fireball, dear Aries. However, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn, you know that toning down that fire will bring you what you truly want, which is, at this point, peace of mind.

On October 27, a situation that’s been uncertain will begin to make sense, and it has something to do with how you treat yourself. You've wanted to make changes, and now, it's time to get going on that idea.

What's even better is that it's the right thing to do, and it definitely has to do with health and well-being. This is the universe’s way of telling you that you are ready. Trust the confirmation you receive, Aries. It’s real.

2. Taurus

On October 27, you'll find that the influence of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn has you wanting to do good by yourself, Taurus. While that's not something you reject, you may be surprised at how good it feels to treat yourself well.

During this lunar transit, you will feel a noticeable shift in how you perceive your own life. You want the best, and you're no longer in the mood to compromise. You're ready to take charge of that which you can control.

The universe sends you a sign on this day, and it shows up as self-love and the desire to live a happy life on your own terms. You feel good about trusting your own decisions, and this lunar transit backs you up.

3. Virgo

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn speaks your language, Virgo, which is focused, determined, and precise. On this day, a sign will appear that affirms your hard work and dedication. So much of it looks like you respecting yourself.

On this day, October 27, a practical opportunity will come to your attention. It has something to do with health and how you can make healthy changes in your life.

The timing feels perfect, and everything in your world seems to support the idea of personal transformation. You’re seeing the rewards of discipline, Virgo, and this has you wanting to keep up the good work.

4. Capricorn

On this day, October 27, you'll feel something akin to personal affirmation. It looks like whatever you got yourself into is working, and the universe is encouraging you to keep it up.

You made a good choice a while back, and now, during this Waxing Capricorn Moon, you'll get a chance to see if you wish to continue with it. The answer comes to you, and it's a rousing yes.

This is your moment to take that reassurance to heart. The universe is aligning with your vision and confirming that you made the right choice. This is what dreams are made of. Carry on, Capricorn!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.