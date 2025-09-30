These 5 Zodiac Signs Have Extremely Good Horoscopes On October 1, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on October 1, 2025. You are about to experience some of the most potent energy a person can receive on Wednesday, and it's because of Jupiter. Jupiter is highly active today. It speaks to six planets. Moon, Pluto, Saturn, Neptune, Mars, and Mercury are the planets that become activated, and they want to expand their influence in your life. Jupiter brings a lot of luck. It's hard not to feel this energy trickling down here on earth from above.

If you're one of these five astrological signs, most impacted by Jupiter today, your feelings will be activated and your emotional triggers brought to life. Your words will speak into the universe, asking for what you want, and doors will begin to open, bringing it into your life. Let's explore what this means using astrology.

1. Cancer

Cancer, you will have an extremely good horoscope on October 1, and this positive energy improves your personal luck. Jupiter will be in your zodiac sign all year. So when it speaks with the Moon in Aquarius, you can get increased access to the resources of others — banks, loans, investments, inheritance and intimate ideas. Today is the day to ask for what you need and to overcome any feelings of shyness that you feel.

Your luck can come to you when you go against your feelings today, as contradictory as it may seem, only because Jupiter is pushing you to take a risk in your life. So, if you have to make a few calls or be on hold longer than you are comfortable, don't let that stop you from trying again. If you are looking to apply for a loan, see what your fate brings you. You'll find that today will get you what you need, and you'll be satisfied with the results.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you will have a great horoscope on October 1, in how you approach your dreams. Dreams are so hard to go after because, at first, they are a bit unclear and feel strangely uncertain or surreal. But because Jupiter, the planet of luck, is speaking to Saturn and your ruler, Neptune, you have ample support to take a much-needed action that creates results.

You are a dreamer, but this horoscope is about action, and it's important for you to take it. Today's the perfect day to take a step in the right direction. You will want to set a deadline for when you'll make a post, write a proposal, or complete what you know you need to do. Stick to it.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you will have an extremely good horoscope on October 1, because what you feel passionate about will come to life. Jupiter is connecting with your ruler, Mars, in your zodiac sign, which makes it very hard for you not to take action on any project, relationship or personal goal you have in mind.

Where you felt demotivated last week, now you are in a better frame of mind. Your energy is up. Brain fog feels cleared. You may have some trouble sleeping due to the excitement you feel today, but you will make the most of your time and energy. Only the best will come from your choices!

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will have the best horoscope on October 1, because you're going to make some significant life changes. Jupiter puts pressure on the Moon while it is in your zodiac sign, so your feelings will bring to mind the areas of your life you need to focus on the most. You'll not be able to ignore how you feel about anything today.

Where you used to be able to silence anger, joy, or feelings of sadness, the barrier is lifted, and all you have left are choices. Making a life-changing decision sets you on a new path. You may find that the one you're on is no longer suited for you, so the change you see today is welcomed.

5. Libra

Libra, you will have the best horoscope on October 1, because communication improves. There's something to be said for speaking up about the things that need to be discussed. Often, you listen more than you share, but today's energy invites you to be expressive.

You may reveal concerns or share a desire that you have been thinking about for a long time. When you open up transparently, you begin to feel braver about vulnerability. The idea that you are heard touches your heart. Since you're someone who adores truth in relationships, today's outcome couldn't be better for you, Libra.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.