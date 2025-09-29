5 Zodiac Signs Will Have Very Good Horoscopes On September 30, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on September 30, 2025. There's a First Quarter Moon arriving today, and it will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. First Quarter Moons are crisis points that prompt you to take action and make a change. When timing is divine and right, you can feel it in your heart.

Today is the day when you'll sense that things are about to happen, and your mind and heart align. Five astrological signs will sense the energy starting to push ahead and want to grab hold of the moment. Opportunities manifest. Life begins to turn in a new direction.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you have a very good horoscope on September 30, because you get invited to do something different at work or make a change online that boosts your social media presence. There's something to be said about presenting a polished image to the world.

Advertisement

You find that when you take the time to be a little more careful, it's easier to make an impact. You will find that you are eager to show your best side. You have an idea of what to say and when. You're not divisive; instead, you're impactful and motivationally inspiring, and that's all that matters to you today.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, you have a very good horoscope on September 30, because you initiate a new project in your household. You have an idea of what it is you'd like to accomplish. You will be able to map that out easily and readily. Everything will seem to flow seamlessly, and that inspires you to keep going.

Today will be a perfect day to pin things to your heart's desire and to look for fresh ideas on blogs or in style books for your home. You're ready to bring fresh energy and feng shui your home, and today marks the beginning.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you will have a very good horoscope on September 30, because you will learn something new about the past. You have often tried to distance yourself from things you can't change, and that includes moments in the past. Today is different for you. You see that learning from life is much better than avoiding disliked memories. Instead, you see that looking back gives you a jump forward.

You realize that you can save time by making friends with who you once were. Today's an excellent day for you because you take the more challenging road and navigate your way back to where you are today — successfully.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you have very good horoscopes on September 30, because you decide to put more energy into relationships. You are relationship-oriented. You are a partnering type, and you love to be supportive and uplifting because nurturing is deeply ingrained in your personality, down to a DNA level.

So, today you see an opportunity to love someone in the way that you feel they need it most. You don't have to hold back. You can express your feelings better and let them know you're there for them when needed. You can send caring and kind text messages and show your supportive side, and it's received!

There's a lot of love inside of you, and when you have a chance to express it, you feel happy inside. This is all you ask for from life, and this is the time you get to show it.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you have a very good horoscope on September 30, because you close the door on the past. You can tell when a situation or relationship has reached its natural conclusion. There's a sense of dead energy when you're there, and you feel heavy and weighed down instead of light and inspired.

You are someone who will hold on for a while to see if things can work out. You might not like the idea of cutting ties prematurely. So, rather than close a door, you wait to see what happens. Today, an event shuts a door for you. All you need to do is step aside and allow it to happen. For you, closure is great news, and you're here for it.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.