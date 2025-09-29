4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On September 30, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on September 30, 2025. Your history and who you once were can impact your life in a pretty big way on Tuesday. Your history teaches you what to go for and what to avoid. You make connections and develop life-long friendships with people who know people, and their connections help you out when you're in a pinch. The past matters.

On Tuesday, when the South Node, a fated point in astrology, connects with Venus, the planet that rules money and property, a situation that you experienced long ago may reappear, revealing the purpose of that encounter. You may have been meant to learn a lesson. You may have needed to experience a sure thing to gain a skill. Something good is coming back around for these astrological signs today, and the South Node is helping make it happen. Let's find out what.

1. Gemini

Gemini, your abundance and luck on September 30 is all about your career. You have learned a great deal over the years about how abundance and luck operate in the real world. You have worked hard and watched others grow successful, leaving you behind. You have seen how people make connections, and that's how they can improve their lives. Meanwhile, you remain an outlier, waiting and hoping for your turn. This thought path became a self-fulfilling prophecy, but that is going to change.

These situations have been very discouraging and have left you with less hope. You have felt like the world is spinning so fast you can't keep up with it. You wonder if you'll ever get your turn. Then, today's South Node conjunct Venus happens, and a past situation proves to be beneficial for you. You find out that you are luckier than you had initially thought. You realize that abundance may not arrive quickly, or even on time, but it does, and when it does, it was worth the wait.

2. Pisces

Pisces, your abundance and luck on September 30 comes from a past situation related to a partnership. You know that there's value in being in the right place and at the right time. But it's also fortuitous to be around the right person at the right time. So, you may find yourself reconnecting with a friend or a former boss who remembers how much you meant to them.

Connections are healthy, and you nurture your relationships. This reconnection can help you level up because it provides solid advice or makes a promise to introduce you to someone else later. There's a lot to be said about having a strong network. You have that in your life, and it helps you to make changes that lead to a very good Tuesday.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are experiencing some great abundance and luck on September 30 due to some past history with your family of origin. Being born into a good or not-so-amazing family helps you to learn certain things about yourself and the world. Your family influences the way you see the world, and they motivate you to work hard and succeed out of the desire to show them you can or to prove that you're not like they are.

Your motives for personal growth and success enter the forefront of your mind today. You decide that it's high time to do what's best for you and show the world what you are worth. That worth is a lot, and you want to make sure that you earn it, however long it takes. This mindset shift is what helps you to start the path toward good fortune, one solid step at a time.

4. Virgo

Virgo, you attract major abundance and luck on September 30, stemming from a past situation related to your personal experiences and self-knowledge. You don't always know what you want because the truth is, you are unsure of yourself. You draw a blank when asked what you would choose if you could have something great. What would it be? You may think about the world and what people in need require, but what about yourself? That is often vague and undefined.

When the South Node connects with Venus in Pisces, something inside you wakes up. You realize that there is something you really want. The next thing you know, all kinds of good stuff begins to manifest. You realize that you weren't unlucky or meant for less; you were always desired for more! However, the missing piece was self-discovery, and now that you are sure about who you are, the rest of the puzzle pieces fall into place.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.