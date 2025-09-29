Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After September 30, 2025

After September 30, 2025, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. The universe is going to make us feel special on this day; however, with Moon square Mercury doing the work, we're going to have to go through something first before we reach the light. It's OK, though, as this is something we need.

Every now and then, we need a reminder of what things are worth it and what we need to get rid of. On September 30, three zodiac signs will need to trim the herd, so to speak. This means that if we're to feel as great as this day has in store for us, then we need to divest ourselves of the things in our lives that drag us down. The universe is looking at three zodiac signs in particular, and it's up to us to step up and grab our favored position.

1. Gemini

On September 30, the transit of the Moon square Mercury highlights your ability to think quickly and act decisively, dear Gemini. The universe puts opportunities in your path that match your skills and insight. This, you like.

This is a day when conversations bring results in your favor. You will notice that the right words and decisions carry extra weight now. You trust that you can pull through, and of course, you can.

The universe is signaling that your intellect and awareness are part of the bonus package. Pay attention and act confidently, because the favor you receive on this day sets the stage for future success. Out with the old and in with the new, Gemini.

2. Aquarius

This day's transit, Moon square Mercury, brings you insight that works to your advantage, dear Aquarius. On September 30, the universe points out solutions that have you feeling like someone is paying attention. Hello universe!

You may find that what once seemed confusing now suddenly makes sense, and that when you reach out to discuss what's going on with someone, they are actually really and truly there for you. Nice!

This Mercury energy favors your ability to think innovatively and respond quickly. You are and have always been super smart, Aquarius. Now you get to use that big brain in ways that feel totally supported by the cosmos itself.

3. Pisces

The transit Moon square Mercury helps you recognize opportunities hidden in ordinary interactions or routine events. On September 30, you may receive a sign, Pisces, that shows you that whatever you're doing right now is the right thing to do.

This is the kind of guidance that feels timely and precise, not to mention specific. It all feels as if you're ready to take on bigger challenges. You feel strong, secure, and smart.

When you trust what you notice and act with awareness, you step into a flow of support and positive momentum that is uniquely aligned with everything you believe in. You are consciously creating a better life for yourself, Pisces, and the universe approves.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.