4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On September 29, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck on September 29, 2025. The Moon enters Capricorn, and when it does, feelings get pushed aside, and only one emotion becomes available: drive. You will feel motivated to achieve your goals and earn money. You realize with the help of a Moon in Capricorn, that self-respect helps you to get others to view you as a person who means business.

That sense of seriousness from today's astrological energy is what opens doors for you today. Some people feel a greater sense of self-esteem when they are financially secure. So, how to make that happen? You must change your mindset and approach to manifesting abundance and luck. Magic is only in fairytales. Emotions aren't concrete tools. Feeling your dreams is just the starting point. To truly make abundance in your life or to create luck, you have to position yourself for it. That's what happens on Monday. Let's explore how.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you attract powerful abundance and luck on September 29, by changing the way you view a situation you thought was not going to work. Your mind is a powerful influencer, and once you have determined something to be a fact, it's tough to get you to see it any other way. This is actually what has earned you much respect in life. It's helped you reach significant goals, but today, since the Moon is in Capricorn, the sign of its fall, you need to adjust your mindset and adapt.

Not all things are going to remain the same all the time. Situations can change, and that means you need to adjust and find a way to accept that truth. A project may not be dead; it can be revived with effort. A relationship may not be over; it needs a little more work. You may not have accomplished a goal in the past, but with some tweaks and a new strategy, you can. Today's abundance and luck can come through the most unusual path. Change may be the mechanism; be ready for it.

2. Leo

Leo, you attract major abundance and luck on September 29, by changing the way you view the daily details and routines you use each day. You like to do things a certain way, because you're what they call a fixed energy sign. However, life is fluid, and so is abundance and luck. As the universe evolves, you need to follow a similar path.

Abundance isn't wealth or boon if it doesn't match the needs of the individual, and no two people are entirely alike. Luck isn't fortune if it doesn't meet your needs, and not every person wants or desires the same things. It's your individuality that you need to tap into, and that is why your routines and daily habits matter.

What you do today and continuously do will be a living mantra that calls to the universe to give you the things you need. Make decisions and choices that match the energy you're trying to experience.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you attract major abundance and luck on September 29, by changing the way you view social media or other forms of communication. There's a time and place for everything, but doomscrolling can consume precious hours of your life and yield nothing in return.

You can be a consumer or a content creator; the choice is yours. Or, you can choose not to log on as often and live the life that you were born to live — helping you to work more and think more clearly. When you do that, you will discover the areas of life where you can be luckier and more abundant, and that helps you achieve what you want.

It's hard not to pick up your phone every morning and watch the small screen, but you can engage in other forms of communication that help you become more actively involved in life. Set a goal that you want to reach. Only go online when you have hit the target. Be more disciplined and realize that your habits and how you communicate each day can move you closer to the life you want.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you attract major abundance and luck on September 29, by changing the way you view your hidden enemies. Enemies are some of the most powerful resources you can have because they are always trying to find your weak spots. And when you sense that a person is being sarcastic in a mean-spirited way or trying to undermine you while acting like a friend, it's a code for keeping your guard up and being mindful.

So, today's negative energy becomes a stepping stone for powerful growth. You realize that those areas of negative energy are actually jealous spots revealing your strengths. You can identify what you need to focus on to make yourself lucky and abundant. You'll know what to avoid and what to work on harder. Paying attention to people who can tell are wolves in sheep's clothing wil be a great decision for you. It will help you to get where you want to go, and give you the life you dreamed of because you stepped away from what was holding you back.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.