3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From September 29 - October 5

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance all week from September 29 - October 5, 2025. This is the week to make your dreams come true or, at the very least, create the right energy for good things to happen. Abundance often comes after trials and tests, which is what these animal signs have recently had to endure.

Avoid trying to attract anything into your life on Thursday, October 2, the one Danger day of the week. Avoid shopping or planting seeds in areas where you hope to grow. Instead, focus on listening. Action is best taken on Friday. There are a few days this week that are ideal for inviting abundance into your life, and they occur over the weekend, from Friday, October 3, to Sunday, October 5. Let's see what this means for the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting abundance this week.

1. Horse

Horse, this is the week that you'll attract abundance into your life, but specifically on Saturday, October 4, a Bing Wu 丙 午 Fire Horse Receive day. Bing and Wu offer a double dose of powerful fire energy that supports your free-spirited nature.

This week, you receive rewards from your positive energy, and you may find that you're in the limelight more than usual. Part of the reason you can attract significant abundance this week is the allure you exude to others. Your charismatic personality inspires people to listen with greater intensity. You have more answers than usual to help others solve their problems.

Act quickly when opportunity knocks. To enhance your ability to attract significant abundance throughout the week, wear colors such as orange, yellow, and gold. Pick up a green plant and place it in a corner by a window to help remove any energy that would withhold fortune from coming into your life. The abundance you attract will be fleeting and short-term, rooted in a specific decision.

2. Goat

Goat, you can attract significant abundance and luck all week, with steady support from the universe on your most fortunate day. The day that's most auspicious for you this week will be Sunday, October 5, a Ding Wei 丁 未 Fire Sheep Open Day. Ding provides you with fire, while Wei gives you the earthy structure to contain the heat. Together, these elemental energies help you to remain steadfast and committed. The type of abundance you attract is long-term and family-oriented.

You will want to be open to a new beginning. All things initiate naturally, but if you feel like a situation aligns with your purpose, go with the flow. You may be hitting a new milestone. To enhance your ability to attract abundance, wear the following colors: red, peach, and yellow. Consider wearing jade or placing a jade stone on your desk to promote balance and harmony. The type of abundance you acquire can be perfect for making positive, long-term investments.

3. Snake

Snake, this week you can attract significant abundance all week in the areas of business and creativity. The day when your attraction peaks will be on Friday, October 3. This is a powerful day for both manifestation and abundance, and you will feel right at home in this auspicious energy. Friday is a Yi Si 乙 巳 Wood Snake Success Day. Since it's a Snake Day, during a Snake Year, you're going to not only attract abundance, but you will experience something that feels fated.

Yi is Wood, and Si is Fire element energy. As a fire sign, you bring a lot of inner power to the day, which can lead to financial opportunities. Plan your strategy. Be mindful of how you spend your time and avoid rushing decisions. Your abundance can involve career changes or starting a creative project that requires time and effort.

Colors that enhance your magnetic energy this week include lavender, deep green and red. Place fresh flowers in the center of the room to create a focal point for what you hope to achieve in the future.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.