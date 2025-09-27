5 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Horoscopes On September 28, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes on September 28, 2025, with the help of Jupiter in Cancer. Jupiter is an interesting planet when it comes to bringing out the best in a person. Jupiter is lucky and growth-oriented. It expands your mind and helps you to cultivate new philosophies and ways of thinking.

Since this planet is at the 22nd degree on Sunday, something fated happens for the five astrological signs with powerful horoscopes for the day. Now, you should be warned, the 22nd degree has been considered a very dangerous one in astrology. But these five signs know how to handle powerful transits. They are masters at navigating situations so that the outcome is phenomenal.

So on Sunday, they take what spirals out of control and command it to obey their wishes. When attacked, they turn arrows around toward their enemies and turn them into allies. Today's going to bring only the best horoscopes their way, and there's nothing anyone can do about it!

1. Aries

Aries, you will have the most powerful horoscope in your home and family life starting on September 28. You may be independent and like your freedom, but there's a part of you that others don't often see, and that is how fiercely loyal you are and how much family means to you.

When it comes to your family, there's really nothing you wouldn't do to show them that they are loved. You will climb Mount Everest if you have to, and when Jupiter is at the 22nd degree, you will sacrifice yourself for the sake of others. You will allow something to take a backseat so that a loved one has all of your attention.

Initially, this sacrifice will feel painful to you, but as you watch your beloved blossom and grow in confidence, you'll see that yes, this was the best decision to make. Your unconditional love was placed in the right space, and you watched it grow, deepen, become more glorious, and fill with power.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you will have a chance to tap into your inner power when it comes to your career and social status goals. Your daily horoscope reveals improvements in your career, because on September 28, you will show others how competitive you are and what you are capable of accomplishing.

As a Scorpion archetype, you have a poisonous tail, and that comes out swinging when you sense someone is trying to bring you down for the sake of their own neck. You don't mind if others win when you're not in the lead. You don't care if you have to wait a turn to hit pay dirt, but what you don't want to do is be used by another person. That is a big no in your book, and you aren't here to play around. They will soon find out what you're made of.

Today's power comes from within, and it's strategic. You'll set a boundary and make your wants clear. But, instead of pushing you back, they will realize you're strength. You get moved to the forefront. The respect that's rightfully yours if given. It's a very good day for you, after all, even if it didn't seem promising at first.

3. Taurus

Taurus, you will have an incredibly powerful horoscope in your personal friendship circles starting on September 28. You are a friendly person to a point, and that point is quickly reached. You have learned that being overly invested in your friends isn't wise. It can create problems for you, and you prefer to avoid them whenever possible.

But today can bring you some interesting revelations. Certain friendships aren't what you thought they were after all. A few need to be put into a new box, and that may mean a demotion of their influence in your life. You put a person in the acquaintance box. Next thing you know, your life improves — fewer phone calls and intrusive text messages.

You feel safer and more secure in your skin. How would you have ever known that a friendship was toxic if you didn't follow a hunch of yours? It's a good thing you listen to your inner voice. Go, Taurus, you used that power well.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you will have the most powerful horoscopes when it comes to your love life and your relationships. Starting on September 28, you will become super protective of the ones you love. You often are too busy to show this protective nature within you. You've got work to do and a life to live. Yet, all that work you do is for the people you love. Your efforts are altruistic and unselfish.

So today, when Jupiter hits the kill or be killed degree, and a loved one needs you to make a call or fight a battle with them as emotional support, you're there at the ready. You do whatever you need to do to show up and let them know you have their back. You have a powerful day today because outside problems become inner strength and courage. Your relationships grow closer, and you are thankful for it.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will have a powerful horoscope when it comes to your health and fitness goals. Jupiter rules you, so anything that affects that planet affects you. You will feel the depths of this transit in your entire being. For you, there may be a sense of urgency to complete a project. You won't let time pass you by. You're going to take things seriously and capture the lead.

This swift kick in the proverbial pants comes with numerous moving parts. You may not be sure how to proceed at this time. There will be many moving parts, but you know you need to keep moving forward. Pure power and purpose. For you, this is best because you're winning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.