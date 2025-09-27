4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On September 28, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on September 28, 2025, as Saturn connects with Jupiter. Saturn has a knack for stripping away what you think you need, only to leave you with what matters most. Saturn is what we call a malefic because it has a reputation for causing adverse events. However, its purpose is to teach you endurance.

This planet helps to develop character, and if you're good, that will come out. If you're not so awesome, well, the world will know later. Saturn is known to create millionaires from the ashes of poverty, and when it connects with lucky planets like Jupiter, it can help a person to rise to the top of their life in a mighty way.

Advertisement

So, we are all focusing on Saturn today because it's what makes life work. Here's how it helps four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Sunday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on September 28, with the help of Saturn in your house of wealth and personal value. You've been waiting a long time for this day, and Saturn will reward you for what you have wanted and needed for a very long time.

Advertisement

You may find that you can acquire an item of value and make it even more valuable. Investments are lucky for you today. You may have recently found yourself in a situation where you had very little money in your pocket, but that is about to change.

You could receive an invitation to participate in something that generates revenue. You may find out that a person is watching what you do and they are fond of your work. Today's going to bring you good fortune that flows right into your pocket abundantly. It's going to be a lucrative day, and it's just the starting point.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on September 28, with the help of Saturn in your house of learning. You're always learning, but having an open mind and being willing to listen to what others have to say is truly powerful. This is where you excel today, and you'll need to be a person who is eager to gain knowledge, even if you feel like the learning curve is steep.

Sweep away unnecessary things to study. You're on the path to abundance, and your clearest thoughts will help you attract luck. Don't let yourself become distracted by topics or situations that divert your attention or consume your time. Today, to work the magic of Saturn, you'll need to be very diligent and determined. If you want to learn something that helps you to gain more work or show a person you have what it takes to partner powerfully, today is the day to start.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on September 28, with the help of Saturn in your house of communication and contractual agreements. You can be making a verbal agreement, but you won't want to be vague or unclear. With Saturn, you have to keep the fluff words down to a minimum, and you will need to review everything and anything in detail to make sure that your side of the bargain is locked in tight.

With Saturn, abundance comes through perseverance. What makes you lucky is determination and maturity. You need to demonstrate that you are mature enough and willing to put in the hard work to see whatever you decide to do through to the end. You'll want to show sincerity. Words will be impactful, and they can lead you to significantly positive outcomes, but you want to choose what you say wisely.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on September 28, with the help of Saturn in your house of shared resources. This is the house that signals when someone is most likely to help you. You may receive money from a person who wins or earns more than they thought they would get. So, they decide to be generous toward you.

You will need to take a few action steps to help move things along by examining how Saturn works when it wants to give you abundance. Don't overspend unwisely. Be frugal. Take your finances seriously, especially if you're in debt; demonstrate that you can handle money, even if you don't have what you need right now. You'll become lucky when you do these things today.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.