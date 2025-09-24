5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On September 25, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having really good horoscopes on September 25, 2025. The Sun trine Pluto transit on Thursday is a significant moment for transformative changes that can lead to exponential growth.

We love when the Sun is in Libra because it helps us to see why we need peace in our partnerships. But, things may not always feel like we are on the same page, and that's where Pluto's dynamic energy comes to help.

Change is key to a good life. Pluto makes room for changes in today's horoscopes. It opens your heart, allowing you to discover the potential opportunities hidden in plain sight. For five astrological signs who intend to make today the best day for themselves and others, a little bit of change can go a long way.

1. Aries

Aries, you will have the best horoscope on September 25 as you see your love life turn around as well as your friendships. You have always wanted to improve your relationships. You have always wanted to feel happy in love, and you are a true romantic at heart. So, no matter what your current relationship status is, your friends will see to the heart of your most actual intention. The best thing is that you'll get the support you've been hoping for.

If you've longed for a date night, but lacked the resources to go out and do something really special, you may get tickets or a little opportunity through a friend. You will see that there are endless possibilities to be inspired by your friendships, which may reveal things to you that you didn't realize were possible. Their example provides ideas and helps you determine what will work best for you. It just takes a little nudge in the right direction, and next thing you know, your relationships improve and your day feels so much better!

2. Leo

Leo, you will have one of the best horoscope on September 25, because something is shifting in your personal life, and it involves your partnerships. Good friendships make your life better. Partners are like mini mirrors into what's going on in your life. You will get kind words that help you to reflect more deeply about your personal wants and needs.

You may have already felt that they were there, but it took a friend to speak into your life in a certain way. Thursday, the cloudy fog that blocked your ability to see things authentically gets lifted. Honesty is a gift, and today someone delivers it. Finally!

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you are having a great horoscope on September 25 due to something changing in your spirituality, and it involves how you live at home. Work and family balance have a direct impact on your mental health. Endings can be sad, but when a karmic relationship comes to a close, you realize that it was for the better.

A situation that has been inhibiting the joy in your home life may decide to go its own way. You would have done it sooner, but for whatever reason, the timing wasn't right. That's where the beauty of today comes in. The universe helps you to clear the air, and it's in such a peaceful way that your life and your family life turn for the better; no, it's the best!

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will have such a good horoscope on September 25 because something is changing in your relationships and it involves your personal way of thinking. Who you choose to partner with matters because you must always consider their needs. It's great when you can find someone to love, and even though doing things for a significant other may not always feel like it serves you, today delivers an exception.

You generously share your heart. It's as if the gift you give gives back to you in exponential amounts. Knowing you helped someone you care about to feel better allows you to see the power in partnership. Today, you change from the inside out. You know that it's really much better to give than to receive, and your day feels like one of the best this week.

5. Taurus

Taurus, your horoscope on September 25 is oh-so-good because something improves with your health and it involves your career. The workplace makes a big impact on your health. You decide to reset your priorities. For so long, you put a job and making money over taking care of your health, and that's been a costly decision. Today, you decide that you have to change. You'll see small ways to make changes that are necessary and long-term beneficial.

The wonderful thing is that you recognize how these minor tweaks in daily living don't create the problems at work you imagined they would. You can take a little walk or leave your desk for longer than you thought. You can have your entire break and enjoy a healthy meal. The day unfolds in all sorts of healthy ways, indicating that your day is turning out for the best.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.