6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On September 22, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting some major luck and good fortune on September 22, 2025. Monday arrives on a Receive Day, carried by the Wood Horse pillar during the Wood Rooster month of the Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Receive Days are rare gifts that signal moments when the universe opens its hands, sending blessings without you having to chase them down. The Wood Horse brings courage, encouraging risks that actually pay off.

The Rooster month sharpens intuition and timing, while the Snake year continues to peel back layers of old limitations. Together, this combination is like being handed a key to a door you didn’t realize was already unlocked.

For six lucky animal signs, what lands today feels fated like an overdue arrival, a full-circle moment, or a quiet answer to something you thought had gone unnoticed.

1. Horse

With the day’s pillar reflecting your own animal sign, Monday feels deeply personal. You’ve been carrying questions about your direction, unsure if the leaps you’ve taken lately would catch. Monday brings proof that you’re not walking blindly and that your steps line up with opportunities that feel unmistakably right.

This luck on September 22 isn’t loud, but it’s life-changing. A call back, a quick yes, or an open door confirms your path. It’s the moment where you see how much further you’ve come than you realized. The good fortune lies in confidence that can’t be taken back. Your abundance era has arrived.

2. Snake

As the ruler of the year, your influence is ongoing, but this Receive Day magnifies your pull. A relationship, financial burden, or old identity you released months ago suddenly circles back with a gift attached.

It’s like the energy you freed up has been waiting for the right time to return as abundance. For some, this may look like a surprising windfall, for others, it’s an invitation that affirms you’re exactly where you need to be. What once drained you now rewards you. It’s your time.

3. Rooster

The month of September already highlights your Chinese zodiac sign, and Monday crystallizes that spotlight. Where you’ve been putting effort without recognition, the return finally lands. That could be money owed, appreciation voiced, or someone placing trust in you that shifts everything.

Your good fortune on September 22 is about validation that feels overdue. The Rooster thrives on refinement and the luck now comes as a reminder that your high standards do pay off. Not someday, but now. Congratulations!

4. Pig

With the Wood Horse pillar and the Receive Day combining, you feel doors open around resources. It could be financial, but it also might be support, connections, or timing that finally works in your favor. The Pig’s gift is knowing how to enjoy what arrives, and Monday asks you to lean into that.

Don’t dismiss what feels too easy or too sudden because it’s exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Abundance doesn’t always arrive with effort, dear Pig. Sometimes it just shows up and your luck is being the one to say yes.

5. Dog

For you, Monday removes the noise that’s been in the way of receiving. A distraction, block, or even a self-doubt clears out and suddenly what’s been circling you can land. It’s like the universe needed you to make just one small choice to open the channel.

This good fortune here feels stabilizing. A financial burden could ease, a relationship dynamic could soften, or a piece of news could give you peace where you’ve been restless. The abundance is not about running faster, it’s about finally being met halfway. Thank goodness.

6. Tiger

With the Wood Horse and your animal sign both ruled by dynamic, forward energy, today turns anticipation into reality. Something you’ve been waiting on in love or money has been gaining speed quietly. On this Receive Day, it reaches you.

It may feel sudden, but it’s been building in the background. Your good fortune is in finally holding what you knew was coming, even when it seemed far away. It’s the rare kind of luck that doesn’t just surprise you, it affirms that your intuition has been spot on this entire time. You knew this was coming!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.