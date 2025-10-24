Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 25, 2025

After October 25, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. During this Sagittarius transit, we will feel as if our faith in ourselves is restored after a long stretch of uncertainty. It’s a hopeful transit that encourages optimism and reminds us that light always returns.

When the Moon waxes in Sagittarius, it invites us to believe in better days and to release the heaviness of the past. Without the past weighing us down, we can believe in fresh starts.

Advertisement

Everything we've gone through has shaped our resilience, and on October 25, we'll realize that we're not broken. For these three zodiac signs, this is a turning point. The worst is truly behind us.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius lifts your mood and lightens your load, dear Virgo. You’ve been carrying too much worry as of late, and this lunar phase helps you put it down. Finally! Hope returns, and you now feel as though you're ready to join the human race once again.

On October 25, you’ll feel renewed motivation. This day serves as a reminder that not everything needs to be perfect to be good. The universe is showing you that progress can come to you through the little victories.

What once felt impossible and burdensome now feels realistic and doable. Keep trusting this new rhythm, Virgo. The freedom you sense is real, and it’s here to stay.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius brings you emotional healing and the chance to believe in yourself once again. You’re ready to move beyond what’s been holding you back, and this energy supports that release. The lightness you feel is the result of deep inner work, dear Libra.

On this day, October 25, you will notice that your mind feels radically clearer than it has been in months. Relationships improve, tension fades, and your sense of purpose returns. What once drained you now feels like a distant memory.

Advertisement

Balance has been restored, and this lunar transit serves as a reminder that it's time for you to get on with your life. You have chosen peace and positivity, Libra. It's all good now.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On October 25, you’ll feel the cosmic shift from tension to trust. A situation that once felt impossible now starts to ease up, leaving you with the feeling of renewed hope. Something is stirring, dear Scorpio, and it's good.

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Sagittarius helps you step out of survival mode and into a phase of new beginnings. You’re stronger for what you’ve endured, Scorpio, and this transit marks the start of your recovery. The weight is finally lifting.

So, Scorpio, let go of the old story of struggle. You’ve learned what you needed to learn. From here on out, life begins to move with you, not against you. Trust that direction, and flow with it. The hard times are over, and your life is changing for the better.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.