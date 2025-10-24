Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On October 25

On October 25, 2025, three zodiac signs start attracting luck and good fortune, finally. Mercury trine Saturn delivers practical luck, which means it's not really luck at all, but the results of one's own hard work. Still, it feels lucky, and it feels magical, and we're completely into it.

On Saturday, timing is everything. Saturn’s discipline supports Mercury’s sharp insight, creating the perfect combination for wise moves and solid progress. So, in a way, this transit brings us a wave of well-earned luck. What unfolds now feels like fate. This is the kind of good fortune that lasts because it’s built on real effort and trust in oneself. We're on our way now.

1. Taurus

This exciting transit has you feeling more than lucky, dear Taurus. It's all about getting things done and then kicking back and realizing how your hard work has turned into something amazing and lucrative. During Mercury trine Saturn, you’ll see that luck often shows up once you’ve done your part, and this is exactly that kind of moment.

On October 25, you’ll feel that special sense of rightness, as if you just can't go wrong. It feels good, but it also feels like this is your karma, Taurus. You put in the time, and it only makes sense for you to reap the rewards.

Whether in business, finances, or love, something clicks. You understand how your patience has paid off. This is not a day of wild surprises but of satisfying rewards. The universe hands you proof that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

2. Leo

During this very lucky transit, Mercury trine Saturn, you'll see that your energy brings about a moment of well-timed luck. You’ve been consistent, Leo, and now it's all finally starting to pan out in your favor.

It’s as if the universe is finally caught up and rewarding your efforts. On October 25, you’ll see how discipline and optimism get you the best possible results. Someone will recognize your worth on Saturday and make you an offer.

This is a day to trust your maturity and self-assurance. Your good fortune isn’t random, Leo. This is something you've put your whole life into. Enjoy the satisfaction of seeing your work shine.

3. Capricorn

If anyone has the ability to stick with an idea and see it all the way through, it's you, Capricorn. During Mercury trine Saturn, that idea gets to flourish and shine for all to see. You hit the mark this time, and on October 25, you'll feel like the luckiest person in the world.

Good news comes to your career, and it's all happening because of your sincere dedication to your craft. Your brand of commitment has not gone unnoticed. You’ve been building something real, and now the universe is bringing you the success you deserve.

This is your kind of luck, Capricorn. It's the kind that lasts because it’s built on truth, consistency, and integrity. You’ve earned every bit of it, and while you may call it luck, we all know it's the result of consistent and loving effort.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.