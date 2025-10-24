4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, October 25

Four zodiac signs will attract significant abundance and luck on Saturday, October 25, 2025. If ever there was a day meant for lucky people, this one would be it. We have the Moon in benevolent and freedom-seeking Sagittarius. Venus is talking to the Moon, who is chatting with dreamy Neptune. So the ether that connects everything holds the promise that only good things will come to those who desire it.

Advertisement

Four astrological signs are not only open to capturing what they need, but also to giving it. They have been defining their goals by reflecting on them and discussing what that moment would be like should it come to pass. When you write down what you desire, it holds power that transfers into the universe, entering a realm where time has no control; only desire and spiritual consciousness matter.

Oneness with the universe is possible now. Saturn, the planet that rules time, and karma work in harmony with Mercury, the speediest planet in the solar system. So, an electrical pulse may transfer like a lightning bolt, delivering big wins and super successes. Luck and abundance are coming on Saturday.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on October 25 through people. Keep your ears open to what people say. There's going to be a lot of chit-chat happening around you, most likely through your friendships and social circles.

Pay close attention to the world around you. What messages are you hearing? Empty your mind and try not to overthink; instead, let your subconscious capture the inferences you pick up through your sixth sense. Today, reading between the lines may seem foolish initially, but go with it. You are operating on a different plane of existence. You're entering the astral plane.

Advertisement

This day requires a bit more mental astuteness on your part. You may hear about an opportunity to take advantage of online. Someone may drop a hint about a potential situation that could help you to complete a project or spark a creative idea. Today's perfect for journaling at the end of the day to collect and fine-tune your insights.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, abundance and luck arrives on October 25 through steady and deliberate effort involving your career. You might not like your current job (or, if you're looking for one, you may feel dread or fear about the future). Yet, this moment in time is purposeful.

You're learning things that you had no idea about yourself. Through the dissection of your inner thoughts and feelings, you become this potent force that can do nearly anything you set your mind to. You can't know what you want if you're not confronted with what you don't.

You won't say with superior clarity what's not for you unless you hit rock bottom, where you're no longer afraid to risk it all. Saturn has that funny way of stripping away the fluff of the mind. When reason gets cloudy, it's hard to speak the truth. But today, you not only know what you want, you define a raw form of honesty that helps you to attract the right things into your life while deterring everything else.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you'll attract abundance and luck by fine-tuning your daily routines starting on October 25. Habits are the building blocks of your life. You have a lot going on each day, and you have to create little habits that help you to keep certain things flowing easily while you handle the new tasks that beep on your radar.

Sometimes you can become distracted. An unfocused mind struggles to attract what it wants into its life. That is where Saturn comes in to help you, and it aids you in understanding the Law of Attraction. Saturn reveals that your public persona — the reputation you're building at work and in private — matters most.

Advertisement

If you say you want one thing but do things that move you opposite to those material things, then the magic will never manifest results. Today is the day that actions and words match, and poof! That is when significant abundance and luck show up.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you'll attract abundance and luck in the area of your professional relationships and with people with whom you are committed to a cause. You are a very loyal person, and once you decide to see a situation through, you'll do so until the bitter end.

Mercury, your ruling planet, will work in collaboration with Saturn, the planet that provides you with grit and determination, on October 25. All bets are on, and all excuses are off. You will talk yourself into doing what you have set out to do, even when your mind tells you it's easier to quit.

The action you take today will be inspired, and that energy fuels your purpose in life. You will go from not wanting to do something to doing it fervently and committedly. Luck and abundance will come to you because with the power of positive thinking, you've willed it to be so!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.