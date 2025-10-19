The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 20, 2025

After October 20, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra seals the deal and brings the end of isolation and disconnection. This phase helps us release what keeps us apart from others and draws us back toward social behaviors and companionship.

This lunar transit is a gentle reminder that no one is meant to walk alone, and for three zodiac signs, this will feel like a real turning point. It's time to get back in the game, and we're playing this one as a team. Perhaps it's all about a shift in attitude. On this day, these zodiac signs will feel more comfortable reaching out and creating new bonds. Loneliness disappears because it has seen its day. It's time to move forward.

1. Leo

The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra softens your heart, Leo, and allows you to feel closer to those around you. Your friends have been waiting for you, and on October 20, you will finally feel ready to get together with them once again.

We all have to take time alone every now and then, but this Libra energy has you feeling ready to socialize. You've had your time lingering in loneliness, and now it's time to get back out there.

For you, Leo, true joy comes from that feeling of togetherness. You are not alone, and you are never meant to be. It's OK to pull back occasionally, but it's also pretty nice to join in.

2. Scorpio

The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra reminds you that even your deepest emotions are understood, Scorpio. On this day, October 20, a conversation you'll have with an old friend will show you that you are not as isolated as you thought. In fact, you never were.

The loneliness that has shadowed you for a while now has a chance to fade. In its place will be a sense of connection and belonging. You’ll feel lighter, freer, and more at ease in your own skin.

Closure takes place in the form of you making the executive decision to shut down those feelings of loneliness. Yes, you were justified in feeling as you did, but now it is time to move on, and you are more than ready.

3. Pisces

The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra brings friendship and warmth back into your world, Pisces. On October 20, you will feel surrounded by kindness, and you may even feel a little giddy when you realize how not alone you really are.

Loneliness fades from your mind and your life as you are reminded of how deeply connected you are to the people and the universe itself. The feeling of being separate dissolves, and peace flows in its place.

And it's nice, Pisces. This transit has you laughing to yourself because you didn't expect it, but it's true. Life really is good, and maybe it was just about you deciding to join the party once again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.