3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On October 18, 2025

On October 18, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. The Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo reminds us that healing takes time and that hope often arrives in subtle ways. For three zodiac signs, this is a day that brings everything back into focus. We see signs of hope, and they feel very, very real.

If, for some reason, we thought we were forgotten, someone comes through for us on Saturday and let us know that that is definitely not the case. For three zodiac signs, this moment signals a release of emotional baggage and old worries. The Virgo Moon assures us that better days are just ahead. We are remembered, loved, and appreciated. We are able to use this as a foundation on which we can create a more hopeful future. Virgo is not going to let us down.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’ve been carrying a private concern, Taurus, and the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo will give you a clear sign that things are going to improve. Phew, what a relief! Once you realize that you don’t need to solve everything at once, a lot of things will get much easier.

Fresh perspective allows you to breathe more easily, and that's what the Waning Crescent Moon brings you. On October 18, you will be able to see things from a different angle, and things will make more sense to you. This is what gives you hope.

The message is simple: what you’ve been worrying about is already working itself out. These little signs are not coincidences but confirmations. Take them to heart, and go forward with calm assurance. It's going to be OK.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

This lunar phase shines a hopeful light on something you thought was lost or out of reach. The Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo helps you see a realistic path forward. You're not going to do anything drastic. Rather, you're happy to wait it out, as you have confidence that all will work out perfectly.

Virgo energy may not bring the spotlight, but it does restore order in your life, Leo, and that is always a good thing. After October 18, you can focus, clear your mind, and prepare for the new. Out with the old, as they say.

Look for the small victories that prove you are still aligned with your vision, Leo. You’ll feel your strength returning, reminding you that better days are already on their way.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For you, Pisces, the Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo acts like a guiding light that helps you sift through any lingering uncertainty. Something has been confusing you and throwing you off course. On October 18, it's time to get back to being YOU.

Issues having to do with physical and mental health all benefit from this transit’s strong energy. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by too many possibilities, you’re more likely to prioritize self-care and focus on what’s most healing.

The Virgo energy sharpens your sense of purpose, Pisces. You're picking up on the signals that confirm to you that your future is safe and bright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.