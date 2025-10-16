3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity On October 17, 2025

On October 17, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. The Moon's alignment with Mercury is a supportive transit that combines clear thinking and divine timing. This is when the words and intentions we have align with what we see for ourselves. This is when we make magic.

Three zodiac signs will come to understand that all it takes to achieve a prosperous future is the belief that we can. That's how the Moon's alignment with Mercury works. It helps us to escape negative thought patterns. We're able to drum up prosperity and wealth because we know it's our destiny. It's that simple, and on October 17, we make it happen.

1. Gemini

When Mercury is involved, you perk up, Gemini, and you'll find this particular transit quite enlightening. On October 17, you will see that your voice and ideas coincide with your path towards prosperity. In other words, you've willed yourself into a positive state.

Keep up the self-respect and do not let it down, as that is what will draw abundance your way. Stay with what works for you, Gemini, and keep it up.

If you stick with what you believe in, which is that you are great and worthy of riches, then you will manifest exactly what you want. So, stay strong, Gemini, and keep on keeping on. Prosperity is part of your karmic journey.

2. Libra

The Moon's alignment with Mercury shows you that when it comes to love and romance, teamwork is best. This is what can put you on the path to great prosperity, dear Libra. While you are a bit of a lone wolf, you happen to be great when it comes to relationships.

On this day, October 17, the key to your success will depend on how happy you are in your personal life. After all, if you're happy at home, then your home life is out of the way, so to speak, leaving you free to make money.

This is the start of a new cycle in which your patience and grace are rewarded. Show love, receive love, and set the tone for a happy life, Libra. The universe is signaling that prosperity is already unfolding for you.

3. Pisces

For you, Pisces, the Moon's alignment with Mercury highlights your intuition and shows you that you most definitely can have whatever you want if you intend to have it. On this day, October 17, prosperity arrives through insight, and from then on out, it's breakthrough after breakthrough for you.

This is a day to escape any lingering fear. Trusting yourself clears the path for future opportunities. You've always known how to handle yourself, Pisces, and now it's time to kick back and see how far that's taken you.

This season is about both inner wealth and the opportunities that follow when you live in your truth. This Moon-Mercury alignment enhances your knowledge that you can and will do it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.