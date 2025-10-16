3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On October 17, 2025

Starting on October 17, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. On Friday, Sun square Jupiter magnifies what we're feeling at the moment, and in this case, it helps us project optimism and joy.

While squares are usually challenging, this one expands awareness and helps us to see that happiness is, indeed, a choice. This is a day for removing ourselves from unnecessary negativity. On October 17, happiness isn’t about avoiding difficulty, but about choosing to see the value in every experience. For three zodiac signs Friday's astrological energy delivers a simple but powerful truth: happiness is here and now.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

On Friday, Sun square Jupiter taps into your appreciation for what you already have, dear Scorpio. And when you think about it, that's a lot. On October 17, happiness comes through recognizing how much progress you’ve made. Even if the road wasn’t easy, you persevered, and that's something to be proud of.

Friday helps you get away from all of that self-doubt and start embracing gratitude instead. You feel good because you're no longer dragging around a negative self-image.

On Friday, during this Jupiter transit, you will receive a reminder that happiness doesn’t need to be dramatic to be real. You’ve worked hard for this sense of peace, and now you get to enjoy it, Scorpio.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

For you, dear Capricorn, the transit Sun square Jupiter shows you how you balance ambition and personal fulfillment. On October 17, happiness finds you when you take a moment to simply appreciate the present moment rather than always striving for more.

This is a day to acknowledge your unique attitude. Your drive for success is admirable, Capricorn, but the universe wants you to know that happiness isn’t only tied to achievements. This is a very important and much-needed lesson for you.

By loving yourself exactly as you are, you will see that there's more to life than work. While that may sound glib, only you know how true that can be. This is a day of liberation for you, Capricorn. Enjoy it!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Sun square Jupiter expands your vision on Friday, dear Aquarius. On October 17, the universe will show you that happiness is found in perspective. By taking a look back at how far you've come, you will realize that you truly are a superstar!

So, it's up to you to continue to embrace your individuality. Authenticity is a superpower, especially for you, Aquarius. Being different has always set you apart, and now it is the very thing that connects you to happiness. Self-respect fuels this realization, allowing you to see the strength in your uniqueness.

And so it goes. Deep down inside, you've always known what brings you joy, and on Friday, you decide that this is exactly what makes life worth living. Live life to its fullest, Aquarius. You only get one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.