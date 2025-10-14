3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On October 15, 2025

On October 15, 2025, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. The Waning Crescent Moon in Leo brings a time of release, reflection, and closure. If things in our lives have been left open-ended, this closure will do us a world of good.

Wednesday's Leo Moon encourages us to let go of lingering sadness and doubts, and these three zodiac signs are willing and able to get rid of what has been weighing heavily on their hearts. On October 15, we make space for joy, optimism, and personal growth, simply because we realize that sadness no longer has a place in our lives. We give ourselves closure and permission to move on.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On October 15, the heaviness of past disappointments begins to lift, leaving room in your world for renewed energy and confidence. Due to the presence of the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo, sadness and self-doubt get left in the past.

Advertisement

There's a big emphasis on the present on Wednesday. You, Aries, will come to know that if you are to live happily in the moment, then you will have to rid yourself of the miserable sadness that just takes too much out of you.

And so, it's time, Aries. It's time to get down to business and do the right thing for yourself. You owe yourself happiness and joy, and it's not going to show up until you do your best to release yourself from past hurts.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a day to be kind to yourself, Gemini. You've come to understand that while it's OK to be sad and to own your sadness, it's not OK to stay there, endlessly soaking up the mental pain. Thankfully, on October 15, you're able to let it all go.

During the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo, things will start making more sense to you when it comes to how you approach the idea of happiness. You might have thought that it was just not your fate, but Gemini, you are wrong. Happiness is your fate; in fact, it's your birthright.

Once you start letting go of the past and all the silly memories that have held you back, you'll feel lighter and suddenly everything will seem possible. Go, have a good time, Gemini. It's all yours!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

October 15 will have you fully coming to terms with the idea that you cannot keep this sad, mopey attitude up. It's tiring, and it's so not you, Capricorn. You long for the days when smiling was the norm.

It's a good thing that the Waning Crescent Moon is showing up just in time, and in Leo of all signs. This will help you see the sunshine again and also give you the inspiration to flourish and grow.

Advertisement

It's nice to see you back on track, and while you may have known all along that you'd be shining again eventually, the road taught you well. You now know that sadness is a part of life, but it's not all of it.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.