3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On October 14, 2025

On October 14, 2025, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. Venus trine Pluto is a powerful transit that brings intensity. It will test our resolve and have us asking ourselves if the relationships and situations we are presently attached to are even worth it.

On this day, we will be presented with challenging situations that require us to step up. For three zodiac signs, this is a defining moment. During Venus trine Pluto, we will honor our truth and release unhealthy patterns. This transit is complex, but it aims to get us to love ourselves and to commit to self-respect above all else. The test is about depth: how far are we willing to go to claim the love, peace, and happiness we deserve?

1. Cancer

Venus trine Pluto stirs up strong emotions for you, sweet Cancer. On October 14, you will be tested on how you handle relationships or situations in your life that are no longer healthy.

The universe’s challenge is clear: let go of what no longer serves you and do it now. By practicing detachment and showing yourself compassion, you will discover that freedom feels better than clinging to what no longer works.

The universe's test on this day reveals your strength. Self-love carries you through, and you’ll see that after this transit moves on, what remains is there to help you grow and become a better version of yourself, Cancer. Know that you're strong enough to handle whatever comes your way.

2. Scorpio

For you, Scorpio, the transit Venus trine Pluto is a mirror. On October 14, you will feel tested by the intensity of your own desires or by situations that push you to choose between illusion and truth. What will it be?

The test on this day asks you to honor your self-respect and stand firm in the idea that you are who you are for a reason, and that reason is good. This is a time for you to reclaim your power, dear Scorpio.

This is transformation in action. The universe is reminding you that by sticking with your goals and being true to yourself, honesty and love will always lead to deeper, more meaningful connections in turn.

3. Capricorn

This day's transit, Venus trine Pluto, pushes you to confront what you’ve been avoiding, dear Capricorn. While that might sound intimidating, do not worry. You can definitely handle it. On October 14, the universe's test comes in the form of responsibility. Are you honoring your needs, or are you sacrificing too much for appearances?

The universe challenges you to release the weight of unnecessary obligations. Self-love means setting boundaries, and self-respect means keeping them. That's something to mull over, for sure.

Passing this test brings freedom, Capricorn. By releasing yourself from fear and trusting your resilience, you will prove to yourself that transformation is not a threat. Rather, it is the beginning of your new phase of empowerment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.