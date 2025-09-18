4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On September 19, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Friday, September 19, 2025. Magical change is on the horizon as several planets prepare to usher in powerful blessings full of hope and opportunity into your life. The Moon will enter Virgo, where, in just two days, a disruptive dark New Moon solar eclipse will happen.

You won't be left in the dark, though. Mercury, the planet that rules communication, is in sweet-toned conversations with change agents Pluto and Uranus. Something significant is on the way, and it will not only rock your world but also help you start a new path. Eclipses have been known to change history, so why not your future? What you see now is going to transform into bigger, better, and goodness that's luck, abundant, and significant!

1. Aries

Aries, you are a motivated person, and on September 19, you attract significant abundance and luck in two key areas of your life: relationships and your health. You'll grow increasingly healthier, and your friendships will become better as a result. First things first, since this eclipse is in Virgo, you need to be mindful of your health.

Eclipses can create the perfect opportunity for great things, but also not-so-awesome stuff. When it comes to your health, listen to your body. Remember, relationships with others are as healthy as the one you have with yourself.

Once you reach a point of personal awareness, though, that's when the good stuff begins. You honor yourself, and you attract people who will respect you. You do good for yourself, and the next thing you know, people want to do the same for you.

The energy in your horoscope this Friday is just the first step in the right direction. Healthy is as healthy does, and you can do lots of things to make your life better.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you are the type of person who is sensitive and a little bit on the psychic side. So, when the energy in your life is shifting, you sense it intuitively. On September 19, you'll know when you're about to attract significant abundance and luck.

Luck and all the things you want will come to you through the help of another. You may think about that person, and the phone will ring. You may recall a conversation and wonder if you should call and follow up on it.

Today could be the day you get asked or invited to partner, and the timing will feel perfectly aligned with your goals. So, take note. Preparation is key, and with Uranus making changes in your house of endings, when one door closes, you know that another will open sooner rather than later.

3. Libra

Libra, you are ready for an adventure, and this one involves your mind and what you need to learn. You'll attract abundance and luck on September 19, through a well-timed ending and closure. An unhealthy relationship dissolves, allowing you room for growth. It's hard to shine when someone keeps trying to put you in their shadow.

Uranus helps you to break free from the grip cloudy thinking has on your mind. Your veil lifts, and you see things for what they are. Your improved vision lets you feel at peace with letting something go; you romanticize the idea of change by envisioning what the future holds for you. Today ushers in a powerful moment, Libra, and you are here for it.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you were meant to experience the finer things in life. You attract significant abundance and luck on September 19, by seeing the world as an adventure, worthy of learning and exploring. You may be tempted to learn a new language, like AI, or something to give you an edge in the workplace by studying new skills.

You might decide that you need to do things that will help you make more money in the future, and sign up for a class. The world is changing, and with Uranus creating changes in your daily routines, the instability of the future will cause you to wake up. You want to make things happen in your life, and you will!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.