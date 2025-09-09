6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Abundance On September 11, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting financial luck and abundance on September 11, 2025. Thursday is an Open Day, powered by the Water Sheep during a Rooster month in the Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Open Days are considered some of the best for progress, growth, and fresh opportunities. With the Sheep bringing softer energy, money matters that have felt tense recently start to loosen. And because the Water element supports flow, resources, generosity, and exchanges are more likely to move in your direction.

Advertisement

This isn’t just financial luck in the abstract. On an Open Day like this, the right kind of doors open and they’re the kind that lead to relief, confidence, and stability. Here’s how six animal signs are set to experience meaningful gains and good fortune.

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Thursday’s pillar in your animal sign, you’re especially successful when it comes to attracting resources. Something you thought might be delayed or overlooked could now move forward smoothly.

Your good fortune looks like money finding its way back to you in the form of a refund, a debt repaid, or even a gift that helps cover a pressing expense. The relief is even more emotional than it is financial. For the first time in a while, you feel like you can breathe.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Because this month is ruled by your Chinese zodiac sign, the financial blessings arriving today feel personal. You might hear from someone who finally delivers on a promise or a plan that’s been circling for weeks finds its footing.

This Open Day puts you in the spotlight as the main character and abundance comes through recognition. Expect an opportunity that allows you to stabilize your income or build a stronger foundation for what’s next.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year is on your side, and Thursday brings a chance to receive what you’ve quietly earned but haven’t yet seen reflected. If money has felt blocked, something clears in an almost uncanny way.

Abundance may arrive through validation of your work, a financial adjustment in your favor, or a surprising moment of generosity. Whatever form it takes, it restores your faith that the time, energy, or money you’ve invested in was not in vain.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Water Sheep energy of September 11 speaks directly to your animal sign, encouraging generosity and flow. A financial opportunity may arrive when you least expect it, possibly through someone else’s choice rather than your own effort.

Thursday is one of those days where you could receive without lifting a finger. It could be material help, a waived fee, or simply not having to pay for something you assumed you would. The ease is the gift, and it makes space for more abundance to enter.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Open Days are designed for breakthroughs, and for Dragons this often means financial progress. A stalled situation could suddenly resolve on Thursday. What seemed uncertain may land in your favor.

Your luck could look like an overdue payment finally arriving or an unexpected chance to strengthen your financial future. More importantly, you see evidence that your persistence is working. This reminder of movement is itself abundance.

Advertisement

6. Horse

Design: YourTango

Thursday brings freedom around money matters, Horse. The Sheep pillar harmonizes with your animal sign, opening space for you to experience financial ease after a period of stress.

Your abundance shows up in a practical way like a new option for stability, a cost being reduced, or someone stepping in with support when you need it most. You’re reminded that fortune is sometimes just simply having what you need, right when you need it. That’s what today feels like. Perfection.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.