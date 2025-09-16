4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, September 17

Four zodiac signs will attract significant abundance and luck on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Ever wonder what it would take for the things you are interested in to be attracted to you in return? There's a lot of helpful information about the power of manifestation and attraction, ranging from setting an intention, thinking and doing things that align with your goals, and being in the right place at the right time. You become appealing to what you desire.

That's the beauty of the Moon entering Leo, a fixed zodiac sign. The Moon governs emotions, and when you feel firmly rooted in what you desire, you stay the course and you don't waver. You don't get sidetracked. You don't question yourself and give up quickly. You start to emulate the same energy of the items, situations, opportunities, or relationships you want to attain. You begin to enter the realm where manifestation meets you halfway, and voila, you get what you are looking for. Let's explore how this works out on Wednesday, for four astrological signs.

1. Leo

Leo, starting on September 17, you attract significant abundance and luck on a profoundly personal level. You wake up and you realize what you want, and it changes the direction of your actions. With the Moon entering your sign, you gain a sense of optimism, power, and expectancy. This appeals to the business and influencers you want to work with.

You send off a signal to people that discourages them from messing with you. Enemies or haters realize it's best not to try to deter you from your goals. They go about their own day and don't expend negative energy in your direction.

When confidence increases, you are bold enough to set clear and decisive goals for personal growth and development. The things you want to do healthwise, educationally and emotionally are all open to you because your heart and mind are in alignment with your soul.

September 17 is going to be a fantastic day for you, Leo. Put together your game plan for today, the week, and hey, even the rest of the year. Today was made for success.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you attract significant abundance and luck on September 17, in the area of partnerships and your core relationships. With the Moon entering Leo, you get to heal the areas of your spirit that were broken by past loves. You learn to hold yourself in higher regard to avoid situations where you compromise your values when you should be true to yourself.

Today's about closure, release, and making peace with the past. When you are ready to start over and cultivate strong, well-fortified relationships, you need to have completed most of your inner work. Leo energy is fixed like your own. It's fire, so it helps to purify and remove those pesky impurities that prevent you from accepting good in others because of fear.

Today's horoscope encourages you to take the first step toward growth. Go out and have fun. Be curious about what's happening in your community so you can get involved and make a positive impact. Express gratitude. If you're in a relationship, use the energy of a Leo Moon to be brave and face problems with courage. From business partnerships to romantic ones, talk openly and don't let worry stop you from building the partnership you've always dreamed of.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you attract abundance and luck in the area of your career and professional life on September 17, and it's really easy for you to do so. You are considered a more secretive zodiac sign, so this day may be challenging for you because the Leo Moon creates a need for you to be visible to the world.

When you're visible, it's not exactly natural for you, but it's an integral part of success. People need to know what you're working on and why. They must sense that they are in the presence of excellence. You are all in or all out, in whatever it is you do.

It only stands to reason that today you'll attract what you want in your life by virtue of who you are. The higher the standard you set for yourself, the more effort you will put into your work. The harder you work, the more apt you are to attract people with the same goals as you. Habits create results, and you're going to be practicing all the best habits today.

4. Taurus

Taurus, you'll attract significant abundance and luck in your family life and your home. You are always concerned about this area of your life. You are a protector, and whatever benefits you have are of little value if they do not also enhance the well-being of the people you love.

When you attract abundance and luck, you'll discover that it comes to you in the form of joy. You'll feel so happy to know that you have done work that improves the lives of others.

Your household will be more harmonious. Family members will act like a team and want to be there for each other in a supportive way. You may find a new way to improve your home, such as a repair or an affordable and easy project that requires minimal expense.

Today will leave you feeling good about the future, and the happier you are, the more you attract. The cycle of abundance and luck will feel natural and uplifting. Life can be an uphill climb, and this is a mountain you'll love being at the top of!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.