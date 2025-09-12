4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, September 13

Four zodiac signs will attract abundance and luck on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Today begins an intense journey for Mercury, the communication planet, as it starts to cross over the path of the Sun. Mercury helps you connect with your thoughts and how you talk about what you want. Since abundance and attraction often begin with an idea, today is a pretty big deal.

When your thoughts are silent, that's typically when you can feel your emotions the strongest. In that space of emptiness, you sense loneliness or areas of lack. You understand what you need and gain a sense of the actions to take to make your dreams a reality.

1. Virgo

Virgo, you'll attract abundance and luck on Saturday in the area of your personal life. You get a boost of insight into yourself when Mercury, the planet that rules you, connects with the Sun. You sense the things you need to do to improve your life. You remove expectations that feel like burdens. You can tell what is working well and what isn't, and have a dose of honest reflection.

You're unafraid to make personal commitments and promises to yourself now, because you have the element of emotional detachment to provide mental clarity. This is a wonderful day to set a goal related to habits that promote personal development and self-growth. This is going to be a very good day for you, Virgo, and you're here for it.

2. Leo

Leo, you'll attract abundance and luck in the area of money, but what helps you achieve financial goals will be your charm. You're ruled by the Sun, so when Mercury enters the heart of it, you sense inherently what you need to do to help people recognize your worth. You can command attention without saying a word. Instead, you allow your actions to speak for you loud and clear.

It's one thing to tell someone all the things that you've done. It's another thing for them to see it for themselves. As Mercury's power disappears into the Sun, you may decide to pull back a bit and let people feel your absence. There can be no denying your worth when you aren't doing as much as you usually do, whether it's taking a day off or using less emotional energy.

When you return to your usual cadence, the right people will notice the difference. It's attractive for you to show your power when the timing is right. Who knows, Leo, this could lead you to making more money.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you'll attract abundance and luck by being around people who are mentors who understand your roots. There's something very special about the relationship between a mentee and a mentor. They are people building into you, and you become a reflection of themselves. So it stands to reason that a person or group that has coached you, helped nurture you, and contributed to your success would feel inclined to lift you even higher than you have been before.

Mentorship holds power. It's natural for them to know that you're ready for it, too. So, when you attract abundance and luck into your life, it will be on the shoulders of giants. They will know that you have done a good deed. You'll give them all the praise and thanks.

Your wins aren't just beneficial to you; they're also great for the collective. It shows how the teacher appears when the student is ready, and how mastery occurs when everyone works together. Such a motivational story, and it will be yours to pen, Gemini.

4. Cancer

Cancer, you'll attract abundance and luck in your friendships, and many of those connections will be from the engagement you participate in online. When people communicate with each other in intimate and helpful ways, something good happens. That good energy is attractive to the laws of abundance. It beckons you to become lucky.

By helping others, you help yourself. You start to have brilliant ideas. You can see how you're intricately connected, and it's clear how all the pieces fall into place. Things begin to work out for you, and when you feel supported by the universe and others, you pay it forward. If giving is a pathway to receiving, you'll be inundated with opportunities and positive energy.

You always make sure people feel that you're there for them when needed. It's a fantastic way to receive what you want because it came from a healing place that's core to your being.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.