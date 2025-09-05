4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, September 6

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on September 6, 2025. On Saturday, Uranus retrograde begins in Gemini. Uranus rules chaos that leads to miracles. It's the planet that governs sudden events that are shocking and revolutionary. Sometimes, when you are going through something in your life, you think that only a miracle can help you. That's one of the things that Uranus is good at: showing up and helping you see how the universe works.

Uranus can create predictably unpredictable disorder, but it can also provide a sense of hope. Four astrological signs may realize what isn't working anymore because it is broken. When you are at the end of your rope, you think outside of the box and find a solution you may not have discovered otherwise. This is the type of revolutionary activity that takes place on Saturday.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, starting on September 6, you will experience the awe-inspiring energy of your ruling planet, Uranus, in retrograde. Whenever a planet is retrograde, it's a call to introspection. When you reflect, you learn and you grow. You gain insight into yourself and the reasons why things happen, especially in situations that don't make sense in the moment but later become clear and understandable.

You are unique, so it makes sense that the type of abundance or luck you would attract into your life would be similar to your personality and needs. So, today's abundance and luck will relate to matters involving your home and possibly your parents. You'll want to journal your thoughts and gather your ideas in a place where you can reference them again later.

You may attract peace and more tranquility, which is coupled with love and adoration for each other's individuality. You may find that you're able to find differences that have created problems, but see where they are actually similarities. It's going to be a good day for you, Aquarius, but the quest for more starts from within.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you will attract significant abundance and luck in your life because of what you let go of. You have this side of you that few people see, and that is a controlling side. You hide it well, but when you are passionate about or deeply love someone or something, you tighten your grip and hold on to what you have with all your might.

Uranus is much more powerful than your resolve, so despite your best efforts, you may experience a breaking point. You will need to release something you have been holding on to. It has been from love, but this love may have always created a false psychological crutch.

So what you attract is real strength and inner power. You'll realize your bravery and courage. Today's horoscope will be like taking a course in self-improvement where you pass with flying colors.

3. Taurus

Taurus, you are going to attract significant abundance and luck in the area of your finances, but it may not come without a loss at first. Starting on September 6, you will notice economic changes that may initially seem worrisome.

Having problems beep on your radar is a curse, but also a blessing. You will give your problems your full attention. You'll recognize what needs to be worked on and what needs to go. You don't mind disruption in your life, but no chaos. You have to fix that quickly so you can focus on other things.

So the abundance you attract will be financial, but the luck part will involve a side benefit to financial planning: peace of mind. You will like that, and that is what makes this day so good.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, you attract both abundance and luck into your life on September 6, in the area of inheritance. You get something from another person that is passed down to you for safekeeping.

It's a wonderful experience to be trusted by others, especially when you realize you were thought of in such a special way. A sentimental gift may involve money or an inheritance; you may receive an item that's an heirloom or be included in a person's will.

Today's abundance and luck also could come by creating your own will, since Uranus retrograde may have you wanting to prepare for a problem before it happens. The beautiful thing about will preparation is that it gives you the gift of peace of mind. You know your loved ones are taken care of. Everything is in order; all is in place.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.